 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Clinical Trials in Need of Diversity in Connecticut

Article ID: 674901

Released: 17-May-2017 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Yale Cancer Center

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share

  • Credit: Sujata Srinivasan

    Sherry Willingham of Hartford, left, a stage 3 invasive breast cancer survivor, talks about faith, positive thinking and “taking power back from the doctors.” Seated in the middle is Denise Patterson of Hartford, a breast cancer survivor currently in a clinical trial at Hartford Hospital, and Dawn White-Bracey, founder of the cancer support group Sisters’ Journey in New Haven.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Cancer, Immunology
KEYWORDS
  • Clinical Trials, Minorities And Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Yale Cancer Center, immunotherapy drugs,
  • Keytruda
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — Edith Baker of Plainville faced a devastating reality that patients with advanced cancer inevitably confront: She had stopped responding to conventional treatment.

    Radiation and chemotherapy could no longer contain her stage 4 bladder cancer. 

    But there was a ray of hope. Baker’s oncologist at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center referred her to a clinical trial at UConn Health involving two immunotherapy drugs: the FDA-approved Keytruda (pembrolizumab) from Merck & Co., credited with successfully treating former President Jimmy Carter’s melanoma; and Epacadostat (IDO1 inhibitor), an experimental drug from Incyte Corp.

    “There was nothing else out there for me,” Baker said. Now, a year later, the retired nurse is living a full life with minimal side effects.

     

    Read the full article from The New Haven Register at http://www.nhregister.com/health/20170510/clinical-trials-in-need-of-diversity-in-connecticut

     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!