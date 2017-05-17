FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Federal Government Renews Mount Sinai Contracts for World Trade Center Health Program Clinical Center and Data Center for General Responders

Newswise — (NEW YORK — May 17, 2017) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health have renewed two contracts funding the World Trade Center (WTC) Health Program Clinical Center of Excellence (CCE) and the WTC General Responder Data Center at the Icahn School of Medicine’s Department of Environmental Medicine and Public Health.

Under these five-year renewals, the Mount Sinai WTC Health Program CCE will continue to provide medical monitoring and treatment for workers and volunteers who participated in the clean-up and recovery efforts following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The Sinai WTC CCE, a component of The Selikoff Centers for Occupational Health at Mount Sinai, is the largest WTC Health Program Clinical Center of Excellence and proudly cares for more than 22,000 responders at its Manhattan, Staten Island, and Yonkers locations.

“Mount Sinai’s WTC Health Program Clinical Center is thrilled by this five-year renewal, which provides us with the opportunity to continue critically needed services for responders,” said Michael Crane, MD, MPH, Medical Director of The Selikoff Centers for Occupational Health.

The WTC General Responder Data Center at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai collects information from the Sinai CCE and four other clinical centers, serving more than 41,500 responders. The Data Center is directed by Roberto Lucchini, MD, Director of the Division of Occupational and Environmental Medicine. With the support of Co-Deputy Directors Andrew Todd, PhD, and Susan Teitelbaum, PhD, the Center manages, analyzes, and prepares the collected data for use in research, while also performing public health surveillance on the WTC responder population.

“Through our efforts over the last 16 years, the Data Center has acquired vast experience in and awareness of the physical and mental health problems that confront the WTC responder population and the complex social milieu in which responders live,” said Dr. Lucchini. “This wealth of knowledge has enabled the Data Center to cultivate an even deeper familiarity with the concepts and goals that guide the World Trade Center Health Program, and will continue to inform the next phase of the Program’s continued public health surveillance of this aging population.”

