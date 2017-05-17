Newswise — Schaumburg, Ill, May 17, 2017 — The Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) is proud to announce the Houston CNS Acute Stroke Care Symposium, offered in partnership with Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Methodist, and the University of Texas Medical School at Houston. Hosted at the Houston Marriott Medical Center on June 24, the symposium is designed to bring the entire neurocritical care team together to provide the tools necessary to improve outcomes in patients with acute ischemic stroke.

This one-day course will discuss protocols, workflow impacting stroke care, novel diagnostic modalities, and the impact of telestroke in an effort to improve team efficiency and success. Break-out sessions will include deep-dives into administrative topics for stroke coordinators, updates and innovation in best practices for physicians, emergency medicine, and acute and after care for associated providers like APPs, nurses, and EMS.

"This course represents a new way to tackle an old problem—what is the best way to care for stroke patients? We are rapidly changing traditional stroke care from a chain of independent events with individual providers to a collaborative effort with a team of providers. In order for those teams to function well, they must share common knowledge and understand how they can work together to provide the best possible care. With this course, we intend to do just that," said Alan M. Scarrow, MD, JD, president of the CNS.

For more information about the CNS Acute Stroke Care Symposium, including curriculum, registration rates and learning objectives, visit cns.org/strokehouston.