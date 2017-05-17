Laptop Travel Ban Expert
Article ID: 674927
Released: 17-May-2017 3:40 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Case Western Reserve University
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Cassandra Robertson--a law professor at Case Western Reserve University--wrote the article Why banning laptops from airplane cabins doesn’t make sense and is available for expert commentary.
Office: 216-368-3302
Robertston directs the Center for Professional Ethics, which explores moral choices across professional lines in a variety of disciplines.
Her scholarship focuses on legal ethics and litigation procedure within a globalizing practice of law.