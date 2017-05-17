 
Return to Article List

Laptop Travel Ban Expert

Article ID: 674927

Released: 17-May-2017 3:40 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Case Western Reserve University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Aviation and Aeronautics, Civil Liberties, Travel and Transportation, Cybersecurity, Terrorism, U.S. Foreign Relations, U.S. National Security, U.S. Politics, Government/Law
KEYWORDS
  • airport safety, Airport Security, Laptop, TSA, Airlines,
  • Homeland Security
  • + Show More

    • Credit: CWRU

      Cassandra Robertson

     

    Cassandra Robertson--a law professor at Case Western Reserve University--wrote the article Why banning laptops from airplane cabins doesn’t make sense and is available for expert commentary.

    Office: 216-368-3302

    cassandra.robertson@case.edu

    Robertston directs the Center for Professional Ethics, which explores moral choices across professional lines in a variety of disciplines.

    Her scholarship focuses on legal ethics and litigation procedure within a globalizing practice of law.

     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!