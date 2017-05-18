Newswise — Cyberthreats, like the recent WannaCry attack, are increasing in frequency and in scale.

Ragib Hasan, Ph.D., is an assistant professor and director of the Secure and Trustworthy Computing Lab (SECRETLab) at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Hasan conducts cutting-edge research on computer security and digital forensics.

Hasan is available to discuss the growing threat cybercrime, cloud security, mobile malware security, social network security, and database security.

Link to Ragib Hasan bio.

