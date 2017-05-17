Expert Available to Discuss Malware, Computer Security and Cloud Security
Article ID: 674932
Released: 17-May-2017 3:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: University of Alabama at Birmingham
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Newswise — Cyberthreats, like the recent WannaCry attack, are increasing in frequency and in scale.
Ragib Hasan, Ph.D., is an assistant professor and director of the Secure and Trustworthy Computing Lab (SECRETLab) at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Hasan conducts cutting-edge research on computer security and digital forensics.
Hasan is available to discuss the growing threat cybercrime, cloud security, mobile malware security, social network security, and database security.
Link to Ragib Hasan bio.
To secure an interview with Ragib Hasan contact Tiffany Westry Womack, public relations specialist, at (205) 807-1751 or tiffanywestry@uab.edu.
UAB News Studio is available for live or taped interviews with UAB experts: IFB: 205-975-3190
Studio contact:
Andrea Reiber, 205-612-7028
Jeff Myers, 205-639-3128
ISDN:
205-214-6389
205-214-6390
L2 Mono 128 kpbs, 48 khz
Also available via Skype: uabmedia.relations