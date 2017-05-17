Expert Availability: NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine Experts to Present at the 2017 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Meeting
Physicians and leaders from NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine will attend the 2017 American Psychiatric Association (APA) annual meeting in San Diego, CA from May 20 – 24.
NewYork-Presbyterian, in collaboration with its affiliated medical schools, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine, is the No. 3 hospital in the nation for psychiatry, according to U.S. News & World Report. The hospital has consistently ranked among the top five hospitals for psychiatry over the last decade.
Below is a selection of novel research, treatments and policies across the field of psychiatry that will be presented by researchers and physicians from NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine.
Highlights:
Saturday, May 20, 2017
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM – 24A
Meet the Authors: Using Transference-Focused Psychotherapy to Meet the Challenges of Borderline Personality Disorder
Otto F. Kernberg, M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine
Frank E. Yeomans, M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine
Primary Topic: Personality Disorders
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM – 25A
Understanding and Treating Personality Disorders: A Severity-Guided Psychodynamic Framework
Eve Caligor M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center
John Clarkin M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine
Richard Hersh M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center
Frank Yeomans M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine
Primary Topic: Personality Disorders
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM – 30A
Caring for Trafficked Persons: How Psychiatrists Can Utilize a Collaborative and Innovative Approach to Care for this Vulnerable Population
Vivian Pender, M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine
Primary Topic: Trauma and Stressor-Related Disorders (PTSD)
Sunday, May 21, 2017
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM – 24A
What Can the Clinician Learn From Research to Improve Suicide Prevention
- John Mann M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center
Primary Topic: Suicide and Risk Evaluation
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM – 24A
Diversity Issues in Psychotherapy
Deborah Cabaniss M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center
Qortni Lang, M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center
Elizabeth Auchincloss M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine
Primary Topic: Psychotherapy
Monday, May 22, 2017
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM – 28D
Advances in Research and Programs Reducing Psychiatric Service Demand
Herbert Pardes M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian
Francis Lee M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine
- John Mann M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center
Primary Topic: Prevention
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM – 30A
Treating Survivors of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV): Lessons Learned from an Integrated Model of Services That Can Inform Best Practices
Mayumi Okuda M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center
Elizabeth Fitelson M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center
Rosa Regincos L.C.S.W. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center
Obianuju "Uju" Obi Berry M.D., M.P.H. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center
Primary Topic: Trauma- and Stressor-Related Disorders (PTSD)
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM – 31A
Meet the Author: DSM-5 Casebook and Treatment Guide for Child Mental Health
John Walkup, M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine
Topic: Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM – 24B
Current Issues in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
John Walkup, M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine
Topic: Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM – 24A
Cannabis Use Disorders: Management, Emerging Issues, and Best Practices for the General Psychiatrist
Christina Brezing M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center
Frances Levin M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center
Primary Topic: Addiction Psychiatry