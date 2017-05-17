 
Expert Availability: NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine Experts to Present at the 2017 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Meeting

Psychology and Psychiatry

Expert Availability: NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine Experts to Present at the 2017 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Meeting

 

Physicians and leaders from NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine will attend the 2017 American Psychiatric Association (APA) annual meeting in San Diego, CA from May 20 – 24.

 

NewYork-Presbyterian, in collaboration with its affiliated medical schools, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine, is the No. 3 hospital in the nation for psychiatry, according to U.S. News & World Report. The hospital has consistently ranked among the top five hospitals for psychiatry over the last decade.

 

Below is a selection of novel research, treatments and policies across the field of psychiatry that will be presented by researchers and physicians from NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine.

 

Please visit booth #1114 or the NewYork-Presbyterian Newsroom for a complete list of presentations.

 

For full program information and details on sessions, download the free app on your mobile phone by searching “American Psychiatric Association Meetings.”

 

**************************************

Highlights:

 

Saturday, May 20, 2017

 

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM – 24A

Meet the Authors: Using Transference-Focused Psychotherapy to Meet the Challenges of Borderline Personality Disorder

Otto F. Kernberg, M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine

Frank E. Yeomans, M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine

Primary Topic: Personality Disorders

 

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM – 25A

Understanding and Treating Personality Disorders: A Severity-Guided Psychodynamic Framework

Eve Caligor M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

John Clarkin M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine

Richard Hersh M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Frank Yeomans M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine

Primary Topic: Personality Disorders

 

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM – 30A

Caring for Trafficked Persons: How Psychiatrists Can Utilize a Collaborative and Innovative Approach to Care for this Vulnerable Population

Vivian Pender, M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine

Primary Topic: Trauma and Stressor-Related Disorders (PTSD)

 

Sunday, May 21, 2017

 

8:00 AM - 9:30 AM – 24A

What Can the Clinician Learn From Research to Improve Suicide Prevention

  1. John Mann M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Primary Topic: Suicide and Risk Evaluation

 

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM – 24A

Diversity Issues in Psychotherapy

Deborah Cabaniss M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Qortni Lang, M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Elizabeth Auchincloss M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine

Primary Topic: Psychotherapy

 

Monday, May 22, 2017

 

8:00 AM - 11:00 AM – 28D

Advances in Research and Programs Reducing Psychiatric Service Demand

Herbert Pardes M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian

Francis Lee M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine

  1. John Mann M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Primary Topic: Prevention

 

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM – 30A

Treating Survivors of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV): Lessons Learned from an Integrated Model of Services That Can Inform Best Practices

Mayumi Okuda M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Elizabeth Fitelson M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Rosa Regincos L.C.S.W. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Obianuju "Uju" Obi Berry M.D., M.P.H. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Primary Topic: Trauma- and Stressor-Related Disorders (PTSD)

 

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

 

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM – 31A

Meet the Author: DSM-5 Casebook and Treatment Guide for Child Mental Health

John Walkup, M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine

Topic: Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

 

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

 

8:00 AM - 11:00 AM – 24B

Current Issues in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

John Walkup, M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine

Topic: Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

 

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM – 24A

Cannabis Use Disorders: Management, Emerging Issues, and Best Practices for the General Psychiatrist

Christina Brezing M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Frances Levin M.D. – NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

Primary Topic: Addiction Psychiatry

 

