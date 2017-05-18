 
Science of Consciousness 2017

La Jolla - San Diego

Released: 18-May-2017 12:05 AM EDT

Center for Consciousness Studies, University of Arizona, Department of Anesthesiology

Behavioral Science, Neuro, Psychology and Psychiatry
  consciousness; neuroscience; neural correlates; AI; evolution of life;

    • Release: May 18, 2017

    The Science of Consciousness

    June 5-10, 2017

    La Jolla, California

     

    “To have a glimpse of what consciousness is would be the scientific achievement before which all others would pale.” 

    William James 

     

    Newswise — 'The Science of Consciousness' ('TSC') is an interdisciplinary conference on all aspects of the nature of conscious experience, awareness, feelings and existence. How does the brain produce consciousness? Is consciousness intrinsic to the universe, or an epiphenomenal illusion? How can consciousness causally affect brain processes? What are the best empirical theories? Do we have free will? How did life and consciousness originate and evolve? What are the origins of moral and aesthetic values? How can we improve mental, physical and cognitive function? Can consciousness persist after bodily death, e.g. through 'uploading' to machines, or via mental processes tied to the natural world?

    Informal, intensive and interdisciplinary in a fun environment, the 24th annual TSC conference will consist of Plenary Sessions, Pre-Plenary Workshops, Evening Concurrent Talk and Poster sessions, Technology and Art Exhibits, Social Events and Entertainment.

     

    For registration, hotel and other information see:

    http://www.consciousness.arizona.edu

    Plenary Program

     

    Tuesday June 6, 2017 

    PL1 2:00 to 4:10 pm 

    Can Machines Be Conscious?

    Sir Roger Penrose, Oxford, 'How can Consciousness Arise Within the Laws of Physics?'

    Joscha Bach, Harvard, 'Consciousness as a Memory of Coordinating Attention: The Conductor Model of Consciousness'

    Hartmut Neven, Google , Quantum AI, 'Possible Roles of Quantum Effects and Subjective Experience in Artificial Intelligence'

     

    Wednesday June 7, 2017  

    PL2  8:30 to 10:40 am

    Language and Consciousness

    Noam Chomsky, MIT, 'Language and Unconscious Mental Acts'

    Thomas Bever, U Arizona, 'Three Aspects of (Un)conscious Processing in Language and its Normal Use'

    Michael J Spivey, UC Merced, 'Language, Consciousness and Embodied Cognition'

     

    PL3 11:10 am to 12:30 pm​ 

    Biophysics 1 - Memory, Spin and Anesthesia

    Matthew Fisher, UC Santa Barbara, 'Are We Quantum Computers, or Merely Clever Robots?'

    Travis Craddock, Nova Southeastern U, 'A Unitary Mechanism of Anesthesia?: Altering Collective Oscillations in Microtubules'

     

    PL4 2:00 to 4:10 pm

    Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation 

    Marom Bikson, CCNY/CUNY, 'Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation Devices to Change Thought and Behavior'

    John Allen, Arizona, 'Transcranial Ultrasound, Mood, and Resting State Network Connectivity'

    Marvin Berman, VieLight, 'Integrating Noninvasive Photobiomodulation and Neuromodulation'

    Michael Rohan, Harvard, 'The Effects of Low Field Magnetic Stimulation on Mood and Brain Function'

     

    Thursday June 8, 2017

    PL5 8:30 to 10:40am 

    Physics, Cosmology and Consciousness

    Ivette Fuentes, U Nottingham, 'Gravity in the Quantum Lab'

    Brian Keating, UCSD, 'Conscious Cosmos'

    ​James Tagg, Cengine, Penrose Institute, 'Are Human Beings Computers?'

     

    PL6 11:10 am to 12:30 pm​ 

    Music and the Brain

    Elaine Chew, Queen Mary University London, 'Mind over Music Perception'

    Scott Makeig, UCSD, 'Mind Over Consciousness?'

     

    PL7 2:00 to 3:30 pm 

    Neuroscience and Consciousness 1

    Stephen Grossberg, Boston U, 'The Varieties of Brain Resonances and the Conscious Experiences They Support'

    Georg Northoff, U Ottawa, 'Temporo-Spatial Theory of Consciousness'

     

    Friday, June 9, 2017

    PL8 8:30 to 10:40am

    Neuroscience and Consciousness 2 - Anomalies

    Daniel P. Sheehan, U San Diego, 'It's About Time: Experiments in Consciousness and Retrocausation'

    Peter Fenwick, UC London, 'A Meditation Teacher Who Can 'Transmit' Subjective Light/Energy'​

    Lakhmir S. Chawla, George Washington U, 'End-of-Life Brain Activity'

     

    PL9 11:10 am to 12:30 pm​

    Biophysics 2 - Memristors in the Brain?

    Leon Chua, UCSF, 'Brains are Made of Memristors'

    Jack A. Tuszynski, U Alberta, 'Microtubules as Subcellular Memristors’

     

     

     

     

     

    PL10 2:00 to 4:10 pm  

    Neuroscience and Consciousness 3

    Gentry Patrick, UCSD, 'Destruction as a Means of Remodeling: The Many Roles of Ubiquitin at the Synapse'

    VS Ramachandran, UCSD, 'Embodied Brains and Disembodied Minds'

    Charles F. Stevens, Salk Institute, UCSD, 'The Evolutionary Brain Mechanisms That Underlie Consciousness'

     

    Saturday, June 10, 2017

    PL11 9:00 to 11:10 am

    Vibrations, Resonance and Consciousness

    Anirban Bandyopadhyay, NIMS, Tsukuba, 'Vibrational Frequencies of Biomaterials are the Key to Integration of Information'

    Jiapei Dai, South Central University, China, 'Biophotonic Activities and Transmission in Relation to Consciousness' 

    Erik Viirre, UCSD, 'Auditory Vibrations and Frequencies: Sounds in Your Head' 

     

    PL12 11:40 am to 1:00 pm 

    Eastern Philosophy

    Xu Yingjin, Fudan University, China, 'Contemporary Theories of Consciousness and Nishida's notion of 'Basho'' 

    Deepak Chopra, Chopra Foundation, 'Mind, Body, and Universe as Human Constructs' 

     

    PL13 2:30 to 4:40 pm

    Origin and Evolution of Life and Consciousness

    Bruce Damer, UC Santa Cruz, 'The Origin of Life and Consciousness' 

    Alysson R. Muotri, UCSD, 'Cerebral Organoids for Neurodevelopmental and Evolutionary Studies 

    Stuart Hameroff, U Arizona, 'The 'Quantum Pleasure Principle' - Did Life Evolve to Feel Good?' 

     

     

     

     

     

     

    PRE-PLENARY WORKSHOPS

    (Included in conference registration) 

     

    MONDAY MORNING WORKSHOPS

    June 5, 2017 – 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

    1. DEI East-West Forum 1                                        

    (Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra, India)

    1. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Consciousness  

    (Tagg, Bach, Neven, Penrose, Remmel, Verschure)

    1. Tenniscentric  (Valladares)
    2. Yoga and Meditation (Birch)

     

     

    MONDAY AFTERNOON WORKSHOPS                           

    June 5, 2017 – 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

    1. DEI East-West Forum part 2                                       
    2. Brain Stimulation/Consciousness Technology        

    (Bikson, Sanguinetti, Berman, Rohan, Martin)

    1. Resonance, Life and Consciousness                      

    (Schooler, Hunt, Bandyopadhyay, Craddock, Grossberg, Chew)

    1. Consciousness and the Arts                                 

    (Day, Seifert, Kostiner, Electra, QUALIATIK)

    1. Redefining Well-Being: Consciousness, Healing and the Evolution of Medicine (Jain, Guarneri, King, Evanow, Muehsam, Vieten)

     

     

    MONDAY EVENING PUBLIC LECTURE

    6:30 pm to 8:00 pm

    Sir Roger Penrose                                

    Fashion, Faith and Fantasy and the Big Questions in Modern Physics

    INSTITUTE OF THE AMERICAS

    10111 N. Torrey Pines Rd. • La Jolla, CA 92037 USA

    https://www.iamericas.org/en

    30 minute walk, 8 minute ride, simulcast to Hyatt Regency La Jolla​​

     

     

    TUESDAY MORNING WORKSHOPS    

    June 6, 2017 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

    1. Language and Consciousness                         

    (T. Bever, Chomsky, Spivey, O.Bever)

    1. Deepak Chopra - ‘The enlightened brain’         
    2. David Bohm Centennial                                 

    (Pylkkanen, Musser, Walleczek)

    1. Quantum Brain Biology                                

    (Craddock, Tuszynski, Hameroff, Bandyopadhyay

     

    CONCURRENT TALK PROGRAM

     

    Tuesday, June 6, 2017

    5:00 to 7:55 pm 

    C1: Dualism and Panpsychism

    SchrinerGradowski, Llamas, Remler, Kuznetsov, Kent, Kernion, Pylkkanen

    C2: Memory and Consciousness

    NakanoHsin-ping WuGottliebHeile, AnokhinFazekas, Loisi, Xiao-Lan Song

    C3: Artificial Intelligence/Virtual Reality 1

    Verschere, LinBezzubovaGackenbachLeping ZhaDuan, Yang Liu, Elamrani

    C4: Consciousness and Molecular Biology

    Woolf, SalujaSahniSchifferBakerPoolaJiang

    C5: Consciousness and Models of Reality 1

    MarkanYan HeKepplerBolarosGruber, Beichler, Andrews 

    C6: Altered States of Consciousness

    Lopez-SilvaDolciniVillanuevaGerken, Polito, JK Arora

    C7: Quantum Ontologies 1

    GlobusRosseinskyRangarajanGaertner, SatsangiThomasPrakash

    C8: Consciousness and Social Interactions

    OlsonMayhoferCarrassiDi PizzoGautamHarrison, Lloyd

     

     

    Wednesday, June 7, 2017  5:00 to 7:55 pm 

    C9: Free Will and Intentionality

    Besedin Munoz-JimenezGueryWestcombeMacNeillCea, Elliott C10: Complexity and Brain Organization

    MiyaharaIslerTetsuoBar LevLahavManinder, Virmani

    C11: Language and Autism

    MizumotoO Bever , Pensotti, MertsalovBhatnagarRaiPowell

    C12: Consciousness and Evolution

    FredrikssonWhiteleyMorrisonBakker, BeranHamilton, Tirumalai  

    C13: Meditation and Consciousness AhujaKatyal, SaranGoldsteinBirchMishra, Willman

    C14: Consciousness and Quantum Measurement

    McQueen, Kathpalia, Bhaumik, RoyCamargo-PerezBrophy, Gunji 

    C15: Consciousness and Models of Reality 2

    KorotkovHaoying Liu, AwretAlessandriniAgarwal, Goradia, Allsop  

    C16: Vibrations, Resonance and Consciousness

    Roberts, BurgarellaSchoolerHunt, Pyari, Katkova, Safin, Krishnananda

     

     

     

    Friday, June 9, 2017

    5:00 to 7:55 pm 

    C17: Explanatory Gap and Intentionality

    EbbersJansenChoate, Black, Xinyu Wei, Ruggeri, Jianfeng Li, Ting-An Lin

    C18: Neuroscience Topics

    Dinis-Pereira, Yu Feng, ClarkPersuhSanguinettiLei Zhang, ToropovaBettinger

    C19: Consciousness and Unconscious Processes

    DeschepperGinzburgSix, StevensonGutmanNormanHedne

    C20: Mind Body

    McKusick, Jain, Mruthinti, Evanow, Vieten, Yijun Liu, Ying-Tung Lin

    C21: Artificial Intelligence and Models of Reality

    PanovBeck, Shirtz, Charan, Singh, Ju Lee, K Arora

    C22: Consciousness and Models of Reality 3

    KhabeevNarayanan, Jain, CortelKim, Vallederes, Srivistava

    C23: Consciousness and the Arts

    DayMenshikova, Colbert, Oberst, Kostiner, Malhotra, Idnani

    C24: Quantum Ontologies 2

    Hankey, NarayanRulin XiuKnoxKohlBlumGreen

     

     

    POSTER SESSION 1

    Wednesday, June 7, 7:00 to 10:00 pm

    Agarwal, Agarwal, Agarwal, Alakh, Azevedo, Bhasin, Bhasin, Bhat, Bhatnagar, 

    Bommireddipalli, Buglo, Chellapilla, Datta, Gorjup, Gupta, Gupta, Gupta, Jois, Kapoor, Kent, Khan, Khatkale, Khurana, Kumar, 

    Markan, Mathur,Mathur, Misra, Mittal, Pahl, Parmar, Paul, Poudel,  Prokash, 

    Pyari, Ramchandran, Rana, D. Saini, A. Saini, Sandhu , Saravana, Satsangee, Satsangi, Satsangi, Satsangi, Saxena, Sharma, Mathur, Shivhare,

    Singh, Sinha, Srivastava, Srivastava, Srivastava, Sundaram, Swami, Swaroop, ​Tiwari, Trivedi, Zadey

     

    POSTER SESSION 2

    Friday, June 9, 7:00 to 10:00 pm

    Aviv, Barbosa, Barsotti, Bozorgi, Brito, Chen, Chiarella, Coelho, Cohly, Costa, Costa, Daneshfard, Davis, Dzhaber, Gáliková, Graca, Guta, Hong, Kashyap,

    Kozyreva, Lee, Mathur,Melkikh, Pankovski, Patil, Peerally, Plotke, Safina, 

    Sarfarazi, Six, Sood, Swami, Usvapelto, Ventureyra, Vucolova, Wang, Williams, 

    Wong, Zegarac, Zhang, Zhu

     

    ART-TECH-HEALTH EXHIBITS

    Wednesday and Friday 7:00-10:00 pm

    Paul Thomas, New Visual Languages and the Speculative Nature of the Quantum Universe

    Margaret Dolinsky, Creativity and its Mediation for Navigating between Reality and Virtual Reality

    Jiyun Park, W[hole]ness - Scaling Consciousness/Cosmologies Through Geometry 

    Pam Payne, The Telenoetic Medium - Presentation of The Author’s Video Artwork, A Mnemonic Device to Facilitate Meditative, Noetic States of Consciousness

    Jens Pilegaard, Musings on Captured Moments

    Naama Kostiner, Create Your Own Flow

    Jeanne Marie Sanguinetti - Pac Man Line, Academy of Art, San Francisco, CA

    Mimi Loup Brown, Artist, Pasadena, CA

    Cyndi Sanguinetti, Artist, Pasadena, CA

     

    SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY EXHIBITS

    Wednesday and Friday 7:00-10:00 pm

     

    Vielight Inc.

    Infrared Photomodulation and Neurofeedback for Alzheimer's disease

    Marvin Berman

     

    Soterix Medical

    Transcranial Electrical Stimulation

    Abhishek Datta

     

    Roger Penrose Institute

    Creativity Inspiration/Creativity Competition

    James Tagg, Erik Viirre

     

    Mclean Hospital, Harvard Medical School

    Low Field Magnetic Stimulation

    Michael Rohan

     

    Arthur C. Clarke Center at UCSD

    Assembly 

    Sheldon Brown

     

    University of Arizona Center for Consciousness Studies

    Transcranial ultrasound ('TUS') program

    Chris Chan, Betsy Bigbee, Stuart Hameroff, Jay Sanguinetti

     

    National Institute of Material Science, Tsukuba, japan

    Visualizing microtubule information processing

    Anirban Bandyopadhyay

     

    University of Alberta

    Unfolding misfolded proteins to treat neurodegenerative disease

    Jack Tuszynski

     

    Geo-Pro-Ton, Slovenia

    ‘Avatar’ Cognitive Training and Quantum Zeno Effect

    Niko Gorjup

     

     

    Wellness – Health

     

    Daily 7:00 - 8:00 am                           

    Mark Valladares, TennisCentric  

     

    Daily 6:30-7:30 am and 4-5 pm         

    Beryl Bender Birch, Yoga and Meditation 

     

    Chopra Center

    You Are The Universe Wellness Space

     

    Social Events  - badges required

     

    Tuesday, June 6, 2017

    7:00 to 10:00 pm

    Opening Reception                

     

    Wednesday, June 7, 2017

    9:00 – 11:00 pm

    Club Consciousness

    ‘QUALIATIK’, ‘Dorian Electra and the Electrodes’            

     

    Thursday, June 8, 2017

    6:00 to 10:00 pm

    Conference Banquet**  

    Advance registration required $75* before May 25

    Elaine Chew, Queen Mary University of London

     

    Friday, June 9, 2017

    10:00 pm to midnight

    Club Consciousness

    Elaine Chew, Queen Mary University of London

    Scott Makeig - Brain Music Concert

    ‘QUALIATIK’, 'Dorian Electra and the Electrodes' 

     

    Saturday, June 10, 2017

    8:00 pm to ????

    Poetry Slam, Talent Show, Finals: Creativity Competition

    'End-of-Consciousness' Party

     

    Sponsored by

    • The Center for Consciousness Studies, The University of Arizona 

    'TSC'  'The Science of Consciousness' conference series since 1994

    • ​The Center for Consciousness Science, The University of Michigan
    • Quantum Gravity Research, Los Angeles
    • Alvin J. Clark Foundation
    • The Roger Penrose Institute, La Jolla, California
    • The Bhaumik Institute of Theoretical Physics at UCLA (Mani Bhaumik Foundation)
    • The Arthur C. Clarke Center for Human Imagination, UCSD
    • Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra, India

     

    Conference Program Committee

    Stuart Hameroff (Chair),

    Abi Behar-Montefiore, Betsy Bigbee, James Tagg,

    Erik Viirre, Jay Sanguinetti,  Paavo Pylkkanen

     

