The Science of Consciousness

June 5-10, 2017

La Jolla, California

“To have a glimpse of what consciousness is would be the scientific achievement before which all others would pale.”

William James

Newswise — 'The Science of Consciousness' ('TSC') is an interdisciplinary conference on all aspects of the nature of conscious experience, awareness, feelings and existence. How does the brain produce consciousness? Is consciousness intrinsic to the universe, or an epiphenomenal illusion? How can consciousness causally affect brain processes? What are the best empirical theories? Do we have free will? How did life and consciousness originate and evolve? What are the origins of moral and aesthetic values? How can we improve mental, physical and cognitive function? Can consciousness persist after bodily death, e.g. through 'uploading' to machines, or via mental processes tied to the natural world?

Informal, intensive and interdisciplinary in a fun environment, the 24th annual TSC conference will consist of Plenary Sessions, Pre-Plenary Workshops, Evening Concurrent Talk and Poster sessions, Technology and Art Exhibits, Social Events and Entertainment.

Plenary Program

Tuesday June 6, 2017

PL1 2:00 to 4:10 pm

Can Machines Be Conscious?

Sir Roger Penrose, Oxford, 'How can Consciousness Arise Within the Laws of Physics?'

Joscha Bach, Harvard, 'Consciousness as a Memory of Coordinating Attention: The Conductor Model of Consciousness'

Hartmut Neven, Google , Quantum AI, 'Possible Roles of Quantum Effects and Subjective Experience in Artificial Intelligence'

Wednesday June 7, 2017

PL2 8:30 to 10:40 am

Language and Consciousness

Noam Chomsky, MIT, 'Language and Unconscious Mental Acts'

Thomas Bever, U Arizona, 'Three Aspects of (Un)conscious Processing in Language and its Normal Use'

Michael J Spivey, UC Merced, 'Language, Consciousness and Embodied Cognition'

PL3 11:10 am to 12:30 pm​

Biophysics 1 - Memory, Spin and Anesthesia

Matthew Fisher, UC Santa Barbara, 'Are We Quantum Computers, or Merely Clever Robots?'

Travis Craddock, Nova Southeastern U, 'A Unitary Mechanism of Anesthesia?: Altering Collective Oscillations in Microtubules'

PL4 2:00 to 4:10 pm

Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation

Marom Bikson, CCNY/CUNY, 'Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation Devices to Change Thought and Behavior'

John Allen, Arizona, 'Transcranial Ultrasound, Mood, and Resting State Network Connectivity'

Marvin Berman, VieLight, 'Integrating Noninvasive Photobiomodulation and Neuromodulation'

Michael Rohan, Harvard, 'The Effects of Low Field Magnetic Stimulation on Mood and Brain Function'

Thursday June 8, 2017

PL5 8:30 to 10:40am

Physics, Cosmology and Consciousness

Ivette Fuentes, U Nottingham, 'Gravity in the Quantum Lab'

Brian Keating, UCSD, 'Conscious Cosmos'

​James Tagg, Cengine, Penrose Institute, 'Are Human Beings Computers?'

PL6 11:10 am to 12:30 pm​

Music and the Brain

Elaine Chew, Queen Mary University London, 'Mind over Music Perception'

Scott Makeig, UCSD, 'Mind Over Consciousness?'

PL7 2:00 to 3:30 pm

Neuroscience and Consciousness 1

Stephen Grossberg, Boston U, 'The Varieties of Brain Resonances and the Conscious Experiences They Support'

Georg Northoff, U Ottawa, 'Temporo-Spatial Theory of Consciousness'

Friday, June 9, 2017

PL8 8:30 to 10:40am

Neuroscience and Consciousness 2 - Anomalies

Daniel P. Sheehan, U San Diego, 'It's About Time: Experiments in Consciousness and Retrocausation'

Peter Fenwick, UC London, 'A Meditation Teacher Who Can 'Transmit' Subjective Light/Energy'​

Lakhmir S. Chawla, George Washington U, 'End-of-Life Brain Activity'

PL9 11:10 am to 12:30 pm​

Biophysics 2 - Memristors in the Brain?

Leon Chua, UCSF, 'Brains are Made of Memristors'

Jack A. Tuszynski, U Alberta, 'Microtubules as Subcellular Memristors’

PL10 2:00 to 4:10 pm

Neuroscience and Consciousness 3

Gentry Patrick, UCSD, 'Destruction as a Means of Remodeling: The Many Roles of Ubiquitin at the Synapse'

VS Ramachandran, UCSD, 'Embodied Brains and Disembodied Minds'

Charles F. Stevens, Salk Institute, UCSD, 'The Evolutionary Brain Mechanisms That Underlie Consciousness'

Saturday, June 10, 2017

PL11 9:00 to 11:10 am

Vibrations, Resonance and Consciousness

Anirban Bandyopadhyay, NIMS, Tsukuba, 'Vibrational Frequencies of Biomaterials are the Key to Integration of Information'

Jiapei Dai, South Central University, China, 'Biophotonic Activities and Transmission in Relation to Consciousness'

Erik Viirre, UCSD, 'Auditory Vibrations and Frequencies: Sounds in Your Head'

PL12 11:40 am to 1:00 pm

Eastern Philosophy

Xu Yingjin, Fudan University, China, 'Contemporary Theories of Consciousness and Nishida's notion of 'Basho''

Deepak Chopra, Chopra Foundation, 'Mind, Body, and Universe as Human Constructs'

PL13 2:30 to 4:40 pm

Origin and Evolution of Life and Consciousness

Bruce Damer, UC Santa Cruz, 'The Origin of Life and Consciousness'

Alysson R. Muotri, UCSD, 'Cerebral Organoids for Neurodevelopmental and Evolutionary Studies

Stuart Hameroff, U Arizona, 'The 'Quantum Pleasure Principle' - Did Life Evolve to Feel Good?'

PRE-PLENARY WORKSHOPS

(Included in conference registration)

MONDAY MORNING WORKSHOPS

June 5, 2017 – 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

DEI East-West Forum 1

(Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra, India)

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Consciousness

(Tagg, Bach, Neven, Penrose, Remmel, Verschure)

Tenniscentric (Valladares) Yoga and Meditation (Birch)

MONDAY AFTERNOON WORKSHOPS

June 5, 2017 – 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

DEI East-West Forum part 2 Brain Stimulation/Consciousness Technology

(Bikson, Sanguinetti, Berman, Rohan, Martin)

Resonance, Life and Consciousness

(Schooler, Hunt, Bandyopadhyay, Craddock, Grossberg, Chew)

Consciousness and the Arts

(Day, Seifert, Kostiner, Electra, QUALIATIK)

Redefining Well-Being: Consciousness, Healing and the Evolution of Medicine (Jain, Guarneri, King, Evanow, Muehsam, Vieten)

MONDAY EVENING PUBLIC LECTURE

6:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Sir Roger Penrose

Fashion, Faith and Fantasy and the Big Questions in Modern Physics

INSTITUTE OF THE AMERICAS

10111 N. Torrey Pines Rd. • La Jolla, CA 92037 USA

TUESDAY MORNING WORKSHOPS

June 6, 2017 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Language and Consciousness

(T. Bever, Chomsky, Spivey, O.Bever)

Deepak Chopra - ‘The enlightened brain’ David Bohm Centennial

(Pylkkanen, Musser, Walleczek)

Quantum Brain Biology

(Craddock, Tuszynski, Hameroff, Bandyopadhyay

CONCURRENT TALK PROGRAM

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

5:00 to 7:55 pm

C1: Dualism and Panpsychism

Schriner, Gradowski, Llamas, Remler, Kuznetsov, Kent, Kernion, Pylkkanen

C2: Memory and Consciousness

Nakano, Hsin-ping Wu, Gottlieb, Heile, Anokhin, Fazekas, Loisi, Xiao-Lan Song

C3: Artificial Intelligence/Virtual Reality 1

Verschere, Lin, Bezzubova, Gackenbach, Leping Zha, Duan, Yang Liu, Elamrani

C4: Consciousness and Molecular Biology

Woolf, Saluja, Sahni, Schiffer, Baker, Poola, Jiang

C5: Consciousness and Models of Reality 1

Markan, Yan He, Keppler, Bolaros, Gruber, Beichler, Andrews

C6: Altered States of Consciousness

Lopez-Silva, Dolcini, Villanueva, Gerken, Polito, JK Arora

C7: Quantum Ontologies 1

Globus, Rosseinsky, Rangarajan, Gaertner, Satsangi, Thomas, Prakash

C8: Consciousness and Social Interactions

Olson, Mayhofer, Carrassi, Di Pizzo, Gautam, Harrison, Lloyd

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 5:00 to 7:55 pm

C9: Free Will and Intentionality

Besedin, Munoz-Jimenez, Guery, Westcombe, MacNeill, Cea, Elliott C10: Complexity and Brain Organization

Miyahara, Isler, Tetsuo, Bar Lev, Lahav, Maninder, Virmani

C11: Language and Autism

Mizumoto, O Bever , Pensotti, Mertsalov, Bhatnagar, Rai, Powell

C12: Consciousness and Evolution

Fredriksson, Whiteley, Morrison, Bakker, Beran, Hamilton, Tirumalai

C13: Meditation and Consciousness Ahuja, Katyal, Saran, Goldstein, Birch, Mishra, Willman

C14: Consciousness and Quantum Measurement

McQueen, Kathpalia, Bhaumik, Roy, Camargo-Perez, Brophy, Gunji

C15: Consciousness and Models of Reality 2

Korotkov, Haoying Liu, Awret, Alessandrini, Agarwal, Goradia, Allsop

C16: Vibrations, Resonance and Consciousness

Roberts, Burgarella, Schooler, Hunt, Pyari, Katkova, Safin, Krishnananda

Friday, June 9, 2017

5:00 to 7:55 pm

C17: Explanatory Gap and Intentionality

Ebbers, Jansen, Choate, Black, Xinyu Wei, Ruggeri, Jianfeng Li, Ting-An Lin

C18: Neuroscience Topics

Dinis-Pereira, Yu Feng, Clark, Persuh, Sanguinetti, Lei Zhang, Toropova, Bettinger

C19: Consciousness and Unconscious Processes

Deschepper, Ginzburg, Six, Stevenson, Gutman, Norman, Hedne

C20: Mind Body

McKusick, Jain, Mruthinti, Evanow, Vieten, Yijun Liu, Ying-Tung Lin

C21: Artificial Intelligence and Models of Reality

Panov, Beck, Shirtz, Charan, Singh, Ju Lee, K Arora

C22: Consciousness and Models of Reality 3

Khabeev, Narayanan, Jain, Cortel, Kim, Vallederes, Srivistava

C23: Consciousness and the Arts

Day, Menshikova, Colbert, Oberst, Kostiner, Malhotra, Idnani

C24: Quantum Ontologies 2

Hankey, Narayan, Rulin Xiu, Knox, Kohl, Blum, Green

POSTER SESSION 1

Wednesday, June 7, 7:00 to 10:00 pm

Agarwal, Agarwal, Agarwal, Alakh, Azevedo, Bhasin, Bhasin, Bhat, Bhatnagar,

Bommireddipalli, Buglo, Chellapilla, Datta, Gorjup, Gupta, Gupta, Gupta, Jois, Kapoor, Kent, Khan, Khatkale, Khurana, Kumar,

Markan, Mathur,Mathur, Misra, Mittal, Pahl, Parmar, Paul, Poudel, Prokash,

Pyari, Ramchandran, Rana, D. Saini, A. Saini, Sandhu , Saravana, Satsangee, Satsangi, Satsangi, Satsangi, Saxena, Sharma, Mathur, Shivhare,

Singh, Sinha, Srivastava, Srivastava, Srivastava, Sundaram, Swami, Swaroop, ​Tiwari, Trivedi, Zadey

POSTER SESSION 2

Friday, June 9, 7:00 to 10:00 pm

Aviv, Barbosa, Barsotti, Bozorgi, Brito, Chen, Chiarella, Coelho, Cohly, Costa, Costa, Daneshfard, Davis, Dzhaber, Gáliková, Graca, Guta, Hong, Kashyap,

Kozyreva, Lee, Mathur,Melkikh, Pankovski, Patil, Peerally, Plotke, Safina,

Sarfarazi, Six, Sood, Swami, Usvapelto, Ventureyra, Vucolova, Wang, Williams,

Wong, Zegarac, Zhang, Zhu

ART-TECH-HEALTH EXHIBITS

Wednesday and Friday 7:00-10:00 pm

Paul Thomas, New Visual Languages and the Speculative Nature of the Quantum Universe

Margaret Dolinsky, Creativity and its Mediation for Navigating between Reality and Virtual Reality

Jiyun Park, W[hole]ness - Scaling Consciousness/Cosmologies Through Geometry

Pam Payne, The Telenoetic Medium - Presentation of The Author’s Video Artwork, A Mnemonic Device to Facilitate Meditative, Noetic States of Consciousness

Jens Pilegaard, Musings on Captured Moments

Naama Kostiner, Create Your Own Flow

Jeanne Marie Sanguinetti - Pac Man Line, Academy of Art, San Francisco, CA

Mimi Loup Brown, Artist, Pasadena, CA

Cyndi Sanguinetti, Artist, Pasadena, CA

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY EXHIBITS

Wednesday and Friday 7:00-10:00 pm

Vielight Inc.

Infrared Photomodulation and Neurofeedback for Alzheimer's disease

Marvin Berman

Soterix Medical

Transcranial Electrical Stimulation

Abhishek Datta

Roger Penrose Institute

Creativity Inspiration/Creativity Competition

James Tagg, Erik Viirre

Mclean Hospital, Harvard Medical School

Low Field Magnetic Stimulation

Michael Rohan

Arthur C. Clarke Center at UCSD

Assembly

Sheldon Brown

University of Arizona Center for Consciousness Studies

Transcranial ultrasound ('TUS') program

Chris Chan, Betsy Bigbee, Stuart Hameroff, Jay Sanguinetti

National Institute of Material Science, Tsukuba, japan

Visualizing microtubule information processing

Anirban Bandyopadhyay

University of Alberta

Unfolding misfolded proteins to treat neurodegenerative disease

Jack Tuszynski

Geo-Pro-Ton, Slovenia

‘Avatar’ Cognitive Training and Quantum Zeno Effect

Niko Gorjup

Wellness – Health

Daily 7:00 - 8:00 am

Mark Valladares, TennisCentric

Daily 6:30-7:30 am and 4-5 pm

Beryl Bender Birch, Yoga and Meditation

Chopra Center

You Are The Universe Wellness Space

Social Events - badges required

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

7:00 to 10:00 pm

Opening Reception

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

9:00 – 11:00 pm

Club Consciousness

‘QUALIATIK’, ‘Dorian Electra and the Electrodes’

Thursday, June 8, 2017

6:00 to 10:00 pm

Conference Banquet**

Advance registration required $75* before May 25

Elaine Chew, Queen Mary University of London

Friday, June 9, 2017

10:00 pm to midnight

Club Consciousness

Elaine Chew, Queen Mary University of London

Scott Makeig - Brain Music Concert

‘QUALIATIK’, 'Dorian Electra and the Electrodes'

Saturday, June 10, 2017

8:00 pm to ????

Poetry Slam, Talent Show, Finals: Creativity Competition

'End-of-Consciousness' Party

# # #