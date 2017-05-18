Science of Consciousness 2017
The Science of Consciousness
June 5-10, 2017
La Jolla, California
“To have a glimpse of what consciousness is would be the scientific achievement before which all others would pale.”
William James
Newswise — 'The Science of Consciousness' ('TSC') is an interdisciplinary conference on all aspects of the nature of conscious experience, awareness, feelings and existence. How does the brain produce consciousness? Is consciousness intrinsic to the universe, or an epiphenomenal illusion? How can consciousness causally affect brain processes? What are the best empirical theories? Do we have free will? How did life and consciousness originate and evolve? What are the origins of moral and aesthetic values? How can we improve mental, physical and cognitive function? Can consciousness persist after bodily death, e.g. through 'uploading' to machines, or via mental processes tied to the natural world?
Informal, intensive and interdisciplinary in a fun environment, the 24th annual TSC conference will consist of Plenary Sessions, Pre-Plenary Workshops, Evening Concurrent Talk and Poster sessions, Technology and Art Exhibits, Social Events and Entertainment.
For registration, hotel and other information see:
http://www.consciousness.arizona.edu
Plenary Program
Tuesday June 6, 2017
PL1 2:00 to 4:10 pm
Can Machines Be Conscious?
Sir Roger Penrose, Oxford, 'How can Consciousness Arise Within the Laws of Physics?'
Joscha Bach, Harvard, 'Consciousness as a Memory of Coordinating Attention: The Conductor Model of Consciousness'
Hartmut Neven, Google , Quantum AI, 'Possible Roles of Quantum Effects and Subjective Experience in Artificial Intelligence'
Wednesday June 7, 2017
PL2 8:30 to 10:40 am
Language and Consciousness
Noam Chomsky, MIT, 'Language and Unconscious Mental Acts'
Thomas Bever, U Arizona, 'Three Aspects of (Un)conscious Processing in Language and its Normal Use'
Michael J Spivey, UC Merced, 'Language, Consciousness and Embodied Cognition'
PL3 11:10 am to 12:30 pm
Biophysics 1 - Memory, Spin and Anesthesia
Matthew Fisher, UC Santa Barbara, 'Are We Quantum Computers, or Merely Clever Robots?'
Travis Craddock, Nova Southeastern U, 'A Unitary Mechanism of Anesthesia?: Altering Collective Oscillations in Microtubules'
PL4 2:00 to 4:10 pm
Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation
Marom Bikson, CCNY/CUNY, 'Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation Devices to Change Thought and Behavior'
John Allen, Arizona, 'Transcranial Ultrasound, Mood, and Resting State Network Connectivity'
Marvin Berman, VieLight, 'Integrating Noninvasive Photobiomodulation and Neuromodulation'
Michael Rohan, Harvard, 'The Effects of Low Field Magnetic Stimulation on Mood and Brain Function'
Thursday June 8, 2017
PL5 8:30 to 10:40am
Physics, Cosmology and Consciousness
Ivette Fuentes, U Nottingham, 'Gravity in the Quantum Lab'
Brian Keating, UCSD, 'Conscious Cosmos'
James Tagg, Cengine, Penrose Institute, 'Are Human Beings Computers?'
PL6 11:10 am to 12:30 pm
Music and the Brain
Elaine Chew, Queen Mary University London, 'Mind over Music Perception'
Scott Makeig, UCSD, 'Mind Over Consciousness?'
PL7 2:00 to 3:30 pm
Neuroscience and Consciousness 1
Stephen Grossberg, Boston U, 'The Varieties of Brain Resonances and the Conscious Experiences They Support'
Georg Northoff, U Ottawa, 'Temporo-Spatial Theory of Consciousness'
Friday, June 9, 2017
PL8 8:30 to 10:40am
Neuroscience and Consciousness 2 - Anomalies
Daniel P. Sheehan, U San Diego, 'It's About Time: Experiments in Consciousness and Retrocausation'
Peter Fenwick, UC London, 'A Meditation Teacher Who Can 'Transmit' Subjective Light/Energy'
Lakhmir S. Chawla, George Washington U, 'End-of-Life Brain Activity'
PL9 11:10 am to 12:30 pm
Biophysics 2 - Memristors in the Brain?
Leon Chua, UCSF, 'Brains are Made of Memristors'
Jack A. Tuszynski, U Alberta, 'Microtubules as Subcellular Memristors’
PL10 2:00 to 4:10 pm
Neuroscience and Consciousness 3
Gentry Patrick, UCSD, 'Destruction as a Means of Remodeling: The Many Roles of Ubiquitin at the Synapse'
VS Ramachandran, UCSD, 'Embodied Brains and Disembodied Minds'
Charles F. Stevens, Salk Institute, UCSD, 'The Evolutionary Brain Mechanisms That Underlie Consciousness'
Saturday, June 10, 2017
PL11 9:00 to 11:10 am
Vibrations, Resonance and Consciousness
Anirban Bandyopadhyay, NIMS, Tsukuba, 'Vibrational Frequencies of Biomaterials are the Key to Integration of Information'
Jiapei Dai, South Central University, China, 'Biophotonic Activities and Transmission in Relation to Consciousness'
Erik Viirre, UCSD, 'Auditory Vibrations and Frequencies: Sounds in Your Head'
PL12 11:40 am to 1:00 pm
Eastern Philosophy
Xu Yingjin, Fudan University, China, 'Contemporary Theories of Consciousness and Nishida's notion of 'Basho''
Deepak Chopra, Chopra Foundation, 'Mind, Body, and Universe as Human Constructs'
PL13 2:30 to 4:40 pm
Origin and Evolution of Life and Consciousness
Bruce Damer, UC Santa Cruz, 'The Origin of Life and Consciousness'
Alysson R. Muotri, UCSD, 'Cerebral Organoids for Neurodevelopmental and Evolutionary Studies
Stuart Hameroff, U Arizona, 'The 'Quantum Pleasure Principle' - Did Life Evolve to Feel Good?'
PRE-PLENARY WORKSHOPS
(Included in conference registration)
MONDAY MORNING WORKSHOPS
June 5, 2017 – 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
- DEI East-West Forum 1
(Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra, India)
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Consciousness
(Tagg, Bach, Neven, Penrose, Remmel, Verschure)
- Tenniscentric (Valladares)
- Yoga and Meditation (Birch)
MONDAY AFTERNOON WORKSHOPS
June 5, 2017 – 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm
- DEI East-West Forum part 2
- Brain Stimulation/Consciousness Technology
(Bikson, Sanguinetti, Berman, Rohan, Martin)
- Resonance, Life and Consciousness
(Schooler, Hunt, Bandyopadhyay, Craddock, Grossberg, Chew)
- Consciousness and the Arts
(Day, Seifert, Kostiner, Electra, QUALIATIK)
- Redefining Well-Being: Consciousness, Healing and the Evolution of Medicine (Jain, Guarneri, King, Evanow, Muehsam, Vieten)
MONDAY EVENING PUBLIC LECTURE
6:30 pm to 8:00 pm
Sir Roger Penrose
Fashion, Faith and Fantasy and the Big Questions in Modern Physics
INSTITUTE OF THE AMERICAS
10111 N. Torrey Pines Rd. • La Jolla, CA 92037 USA
30 minute walk, 8 minute ride, simulcast to Hyatt Regency La Jolla
TUESDAY MORNING WORKSHOPS
June 6, 2017 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
- Language and Consciousness
(T. Bever, Chomsky, Spivey, O.Bever)
- Deepak Chopra - ‘The enlightened brain’
- David Bohm Centennial
(Pylkkanen, Musser, Walleczek)
- Quantum Brain Biology
(Craddock, Tuszynski, Hameroff, Bandyopadhyay
CONCURRENT TALK PROGRAM
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
5:00 to 7:55 pm
C1: Dualism and Panpsychism
Schriner, Gradowski, Llamas, Remler, Kuznetsov, Kent, Kernion, Pylkkanen
C2: Memory and Consciousness
Nakano, Hsin-ping Wu, Gottlieb, Heile, Anokhin, Fazekas, Loisi, Xiao-Lan Song
C3: Artificial Intelligence/Virtual Reality 1
Verschere, Lin, Bezzubova, Gackenbach, Leping Zha, Duan, Yang Liu, Elamrani
C4: Consciousness and Molecular Biology
Woolf, Saluja, Sahni, Schiffer, Baker, Poola, Jiang
C5: Consciousness and Models of Reality 1
Markan, Yan He, Keppler, Bolaros, Gruber, Beichler, Andrews
C6: Altered States of Consciousness
Lopez-Silva, Dolcini, Villanueva, Gerken, Polito, JK Arora
C7: Quantum Ontologies 1
Globus, Rosseinsky, Rangarajan, Gaertner, Satsangi, Thomas, Prakash
C8: Consciousness and Social Interactions
Olson, Mayhofer, Carrassi, Di Pizzo, Gautam, Harrison, Lloyd
Wednesday, June 7, 2017 5:00 to 7:55 pm
C9: Free Will and Intentionality
Besedin, Munoz-Jimenez, Guery, Westcombe, MacNeill, Cea, Elliott C10: Complexity and Brain Organization
Miyahara, Isler, Tetsuo, Bar Lev, Lahav, Maninder, Virmani
C11: Language and Autism
Mizumoto, O Bever , Pensotti, Mertsalov, Bhatnagar, Rai, Powell
C12: Consciousness and Evolution
Fredriksson, Whiteley, Morrison, Bakker, Beran, Hamilton, Tirumalai
C13: Meditation and Consciousness Ahuja, Katyal, Saran, Goldstein, Birch, Mishra, Willman
C14: Consciousness and Quantum Measurement
McQueen, Kathpalia, Bhaumik, Roy, Camargo-Perez, Brophy, Gunji
C15: Consciousness and Models of Reality 2
Korotkov, Haoying Liu, Awret, Alessandrini, Agarwal, Goradia, Allsop
C16: Vibrations, Resonance and Consciousness
Roberts, Burgarella, Schooler, Hunt, Pyari, Katkova, Safin, Krishnananda
Friday, June 9, 2017
5:00 to 7:55 pm
C17: Explanatory Gap and Intentionality
Ebbers, Jansen, Choate, Black, Xinyu Wei, Ruggeri, Jianfeng Li, Ting-An Lin
C18: Neuroscience Topics
Dinis-Pereira, Yu Feng, Clark, Persuh, Sanguinetti, Lei Zhang, Toropova, Bettinger
C19: Consciousness and Unconscious Processes
Deschepper, Ginzburg, Six, Stevenson, Gutman, Norman, Hedne
C20: Mind Body
McKusick, Jain, Mruthinti, Evanow, Vieten, Yijun Liu, Ying-Tung Lin
C21: Artificial Intelligence and Models of Reality
Panov, Beck, Shirtz, Charan, Singh, Ju Lee, K Arora
C22: Consciousness and Models of Reality 3
Khabeev, Narayanan, Jain, Cortel, Kim, Vallederes, Srivistava
C23: Consciousness and the Arts
Day, Menshikova, Colbert, Oberst, Kostiner, Malhotra, Idnani
C24: Quantum Ontologies 2
Hankey, Narayan, Rulin Xiu, Knox, Kohl, Blum, Green
POSTER SESSION 1
Wednesday, June 7, 7:00 to 10:00 pm
Agarwal, Agarwal, Agarwal, Alakh, Azevedo, Bhasin, Bhasin, Bhat, Bhatnagar,
Bommireddipalli, Buglo, Chellapilla, Datta, Gorjup, Gupta, Gupta, Gupta, Jois, Kapoor, Kent, Khan, Khatkale, Khurana, Kumar,
Markan, Mathur,Mathur, Misra, Mittal, Pahl, Parmar, Paul, Poudel, Prokash,
Pyari, Ramchandran, Rana, D. Saini, A. Saini, Sandhu , Saravana, Satsangee, Satsangi, Satsangi, Satsangi, Saxena, Sharma, Mathur, Shivhare,
Singh, Sinha, Srivastava, Srivastava, Srivastava, Sundaram, Swami, Swaroop, Tiwari, Trivedi, Zadey
POSTER SESSION 2
Friday, June 9, 7:00 to 10:00 pm
Aviv, Barbosa, Barsotti, Bozorgi, Brito, Chen, Chiarella, Coelho, Cohly, Costa, Costa, Daneshfard, Davis, Dzhaber, Gáliková, Graca, Guta, Hong, Kashyap,
Kozyreva, Lee, Mathur,Melkikh, Pankovski, Patil, Peerally, Plotke, Safina,
Sarfarazi, Six, Sood, Swami, Usvapelto, Ventureyra, Vucolova, Wang, Williams,
Wong, Zegarac, Zhang, Zhu
ART-TECH-HEALTH EXHIBITS
Wednesday and Friday 7:00-10:00 pm
Paul Thomas, New Visual Languages and the Speculative Nature of the Quantum Universe
Margaret Dolinsky, Creativity and its Mediation for Navigating between Reality and Virtual Reality
Jiyun Park, W[hole]ness - Scaling Consciousness/Cosmologies Through Geometry
Pam Payne, The Telenoetic Medium - Presentation of The Author’s Video Artwork, A Mnemonic Device to Facilitate Meditative, Noetic States of Consciousness
Jens Pilegaard, Musings on Captured Moments
Naama Kostiner, Create Your Own Flow
Jeanne Marie Sanguinetti - Pac Man Line, Academy of Art, San Francisco, CA
Mimi Loup Brown, Artist, Pasadena, CA
Cyndi Sanguinetti, Artist, Pasadena, CA
SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY EXHIBITS
Wednesday and Friday 7:00-10:00 pm
Vielight Inc.
Infrared Photomodulation and Neurofeedback for Alzheimer's disease
Marvin Berman
Soterix Medical
Transcranial Electrical Stimulation
Abhishek Datta
Roger Penrose Institute
Creativity Inspiration/Creativity Competition
James Tagg, Erik Viirre
Mclean Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Low Field Magnetic Stimulation
Michael Rohan
Arthur C. Clarke Center at UCSD
Assembly
Sheldon Brown
University of Arizona Center for Consciousness Studies
Transcranial ultrasound ('TUS') program
Chris Chan, Betsy Bigbee, Stuart Hameroff, Jay Sanguinetti
National Institute of Material Science, Tsukuba, japan
Visualizing microtubule information processing
Anirban Bandyopadhyay
University of Alberta
Unfolding misfolded proteins to treat neurodegenerative disease
Jack Tuszynski
Geo-Pro-Ton, Slovenia
‘Avatar’ Cognitive Training and Quantum Zeno Effect
Niko Gorjup
Wellness – Health
Daily 7:00 - 8:00 am
Mark Valladares, TennisCentric
Daily 6:30-7:30 am and 4-5 pm
Beryl Bender Birch, Yoga and Meditation
Chopra Center
You Are The Universe Wellness Space
Social Events - badges required
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
7:00 to 10:00 pm
Opening Reception
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
9:00 – 11:00 pm
Club Consciousness
‘QUALIATIK’, ‘Dorian Electra and the Electrodes’
Thursday, June 8, 2017
6:00 to 10:00 pm
Conference Banquet**
Advance registration required $75* before May 25
Elaine Chew, Queen Mary University of London
Friday, June 9, 2017
10:00 pm to midnight
Club Consciousness
Elaine Chew, Queen Mary University of London
Scott Makeig - Brain Music Concert
‘QUALIATIK’, 'Dorian Electra and the Electrodes'
Saturday, June 10, 2017
8:00 pm to ????
Poetry Slam, Talent Show, Finals: Creativity Competition
'End-of-Consciousness' Party
Sponsored by
- The Center for Consciousness Studies, The University of Arizona
'TSC' 'The Science of Consciousness' conference series since 1994
- The Center for Consciousness Science, The University of Michigan
- Quantum Gravity Research, Los Angeles
- Alvin J. Clark Foundation
- The Roger Penrose Institute, La Jolla, California
- The Bhaumik Institute of Theoretical Physics at UCLA (Mani Bhaumik Foundation)
- The Arthur C. Clarke Center for Human Imagination, UCSD
- Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra, India
Conference Program Committee
Stuart Hameroff (Chair),
Abi Behar-Montefiore, Betsy Bigbee, James Tagg,
Erik Viirre, Jay Sanguinetti, Paavo Pylkkanen
