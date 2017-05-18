Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC — Taking part in the Radiology Support, Communication and Alignment Network (R-SCAN) brings radiologists and referring clinicians together to improve imaging appropriateness based on Choosing Wisely topics and prepares them for the coming federal mandate that health care providers consult appropriate use criteria (AUC) before ordering advanced imaging for Medicare patients.

“R-SCAN’s use of AUC-based clinical decision support promotes communication between radiologists and their referring providers and helps position radiologists as a resource to health system administrators, as medicine evolves from volume- to value-based care,” said Max Wintermark, MD, R-SCAN clinical adviser.

Starting January 1, 2018, the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) will require referring providers to consult AUC prior to ordering CT, MR, nuclear medicine and PET exams for Medicare patients. Health care providers may access imaging AUC via stand-alone electronic CDS systems or CDS software embedded in a physician’s electronic health record (EHR).

“R-SCAN participants gain free access to a customized version of the ACR Select® CDS tool, the web-based version of the ACR Appropriateness Criteria®. “Using these tools, individuals may improve the appropriateness of imaging exams ordered and create project reports useful for implementing and quantifying changes to advance patient care,” noted Wintermark.

More than 130 practices nationwide — from small private practices to large academic centers — are participating in the free ongoing program. R-SCAN, which has met its four-year grant goal of recruiting 4,000 radiologists, will highlight the program’s initial results at ACR 2017 — The Crossroads of Radiology®:

As part of the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) new Quality Payment Program, R-SCAN participants can also earn Improvement Activity credits (under the Merit-based Incentive Payment System) while demonstrating their commitment to providing value-based patient care.

R-SCAN, which is administered by the American College of Radiology (ACR), is funded by the CMS Transforming Clinical Practice Initiative for its second year. Visit R-SCAN’s website to learn more about the program. R-SCAN demonstrations will be available during ACR 2017 May 21–25 in Washington, DC. View the ACR resource webpage on PAMA and clinical decision support/appropriate use criteria.

