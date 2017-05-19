Newswise — WASHINGTON – Launched today, the American College of Radiology (ACR) Data Science Institute™ (DSI) will work with government, industry and others to guide and facilitate the appropriate development and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help radiologists improve medical imaging care.

The ACR DSI will lead creation of a national quality, technical and leadership framework to:

Define appropriate medical imaging AI use cases

Set standards for medical imaging AI interoperability

Test and evaluate medical imaging AI algorithms

Address regulatory, legal and ethical issues that accompany medical imaging AI

“Patients will benefit most from artificial intelligence if radiologists serve a leading role in guiding the technologies that best enhance medical imaging diagnosis and treatment,” said James A. Brink, MD, FACR , chair of the ACR Board of Chancellors. “The ACR Data Science Institute will create, gather, manage and integrate AI knowledge as these tools emerge to improve patient care.”

The ACR DSI will benefit from decades of ACR experience in modality accreditation, appropriateness criteria, practice standards and radiology workflow standardization. “ACR’s pioneering role in creating DICOM standards promoted the adoption of digital modalities, filmless radiology, advanced visualization, PACs and now AI,” Brink said in launching the College’s DSI today at the ACR 2017: The Crossroads of Radiology® annual meeting in Washington, DC.

