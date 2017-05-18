A West Virginia University legal expert says former FBI director Robert Mueller’s appointment as special counsel to oversee the investigation into possible ties between President Trump’s campaign and Russian officials will bring credibility to the outcome of the investigation. As special counsel, Mueller will lead an independent investigation that could lead to prosecution of anyone suspected of a crime.

“As both Attorney General Sessions’ and Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein’s independence regarding the Russia investigation has been compromised, it was essential and probably inevitable that a Special Counsel would be appointed,” said John Taylor, professor of law, at West Virginia University. “Mr. Mueller will have the independence and the authority to get to the bottom of the matter, and his reputation is such that both sides ought to be willing to accept his conclusions as the closest to the truth we are ever going to get.”

West Virginia University experts can provide commentary, insights and opinions on various news topics. Search for an expert by name, title, area of expertise, or college/school/department in the Experts Database at WVU Today.