Jessica Spaccio, a climatologist with the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University, says that while the drought in the Northeast is over, predictions of above-normal temperatures this summer could be a concern for agriculture in the region.

Media Note: Supporting graphics showing precipitation and temperature predictions can be found here: https://cornell.box.com/v/NRCCSpaccio

Bio: http://www.eas.cornell.edu/people/research.cfm?netid=jlr98

Spaccio says:

“May has brought above-normal precipitation for most of the region so far. Rochester and Buffalo, New York received an entire May’s worth of rain in just the first week.

“Current stream flows and groundwater levels are near to above normal for most of the Northeast, so water availability for agriculture isn’t a concern at this time. But with uncertain summer precipitation and above-normal temperatures expected, we’ll continue to monitor conditions. Precipitation and soil conditions during the peak of the growing season are of particular importance.”