Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC (May 23, 2017) — The American College of Radiology Foundation (ACRF) presented its Global Humanitarian Award to Barry B. Goldberg, MD, FACR (individual); Andean Health and Development and ASRT Foundation (groups); and Ann Polin (nonradiologist).

The awards, honoring the individuals’ and groups’ positive global impact of radiology services, were announced at ACR 2017 — The Crossroads of Radiology®, which is being held May 21–25 in Washington, DC.

“This year’s ACR Foundation Global Humanitarian Award recipients work enthusiastically to improve access to quality radiological services in underserved and developing countries,” said Howard B. Fleishon, MD, MMM, FACR, chair of the ACR Foundation Executive Committee. “By recognizing these volunteer efforts, the ACR Foundation hopes to encourage others to become involved in similar initiatives in underserved areas,” he added.

Barry B. Goldberg, MD, FACR, Conshohocken, Pa., has dedicated 45 years to global health, helping to found SonoWorld, the largest group of medical professionals involved in ultrasound. He is president of the former Radiology Outreach Foundation, providing more than $20 million in donated equipment, educational materials and radiology teaching missions throughout the developing world. He also initiated the Jefferson Ultrasound Research and Education Institute’s “Teach the Teachers” program, establishing 65 affiliated ultrasound centers throughout the world. The ACR established the Goldberg-Reeder Resident Travel Grant in his honor.

The Andean Health and Development mission is to change rural health care in Ecuador by providing sustainable, quality medical care and by training the rural health care leaders of tomorrow. For 20 years, AHD has served 150,000 patients between its two hospitals, Hesburgh Hospital and Hospital Pedro Vicente Maldonado (including care to 350 trauma victims after the country’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2016). AHD, which is collaborating with the universities of Wisconsin and Notre Dame to conduct research on public health and how to scale this successful model to other parts of rural Latin America, uses a unique model to maintain their hospitals and train new incoming doctors.

The ASRT Foundation mission is to support and empower medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals and students as they pursue opportunities to enhance the quality and safety of patient care. ASRT has partnered with RAD-AID International, the ACR and the International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technologists to provide medical relief projects in underserved communities. Through the ASRT Foundation Community Outreach Fellowship for Medical Imaging Technologists and Radiation Therapists, more than 60 outreach fellows have participated in educational projects, training hundreds of technologists in more than a dozen countries.

Ann Polin, MSc, RDMS, RDCS, RVT, of Brier, Wis., has dedicated 16 years of service to positively impacting medical care throughout the African continent including projects in Ghana, Nigeria and West Africa. In 2000, she traveled to Ghana to conduct a small one-year training program outside of Kumasi. From 2001-09 she was instrumental in developing a four-year bachelor’s degree program in sonography, the first of its kind in Africa. The program continues to grow, attracting students from other West African countries as well as Ghana and Nigeria. Polin is currently a faculty lecturer and co-director of the sonography program at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ashanti, Ghana.

Visit the ACR Foundation webpage to learn more about its international outreach program.

