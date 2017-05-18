Newswise — B-Line Medical is pleased to announce their 100th nursing program client. B-Line Medical’s flagship product, SimCapture, provides a turnkey solution to manage and operate all types of healthcare simulation centers, including nursing education programs.

The healthcare simulation industry has witnessed an increased usage and dependence on simulation training in nursing education programs. These practices include training with pre-defined scenarios, debriefing to learn where improvements are necessary, and applying the results to clinical practice. The National Council of State Boards of Nursing conducted a national simulation study of pre-licensure nursing programs, which not only explored simulation in clinical settings, but also provided evidence supporting the advantages of simulation training in nursing.

B-Line Medical clients such as NYU College of Nursing, University of The Sunshine Coast, and Oregon Health & Science University have been seeing years of positive and compelling results through the practice of simulation. These programs have implemented interdisciplinary and team-focused simulation scenarios that make a positive impact on the quality of patient care.

President of B-Line Medical, Hartley Thompson says, “Nursing programs are a primary focus for B-Line Medical. We continue to refine and tailor our product offerings to better meet their needs. This includes offering turnkey simulation management solutions that are affordable and easy to implement and use.”

B-Line Medical is exclusively dedicated to offering solutions that help healthcare professionals and educators improve the delivery and quality of healthcare. Focused on the capture, debriefing, and assessment of healthcare training and clinical events, B-Line Medical specializes in the delivery of robust, yet easy-to-use web-based solutions. B-Line Medical’s platforms have helped over 500 top hospitals, medical schools, and nursing programs in 30+ countries operate and manage their training and quality improvement programs more effectively.

If you are interested in learning more about how SimCapture can help your nursing program, or about any B-Line Medical products, please contact info@blinemedical.com. For additional information, please contact Helen Woldeab, Marketing Strategist, at Helen.Woldeab@blinemedical.com.