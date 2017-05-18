Verghese Mathew, MD, a nationally known interventional cardiologist, can discuss angioplasties, stents, medications, new devices, clinical trials. etc. Dr. Mathew is director of cardiololgy at Loyola Medicine. Previously he had leadership roles at Mayo Cllinic.

Broadcast studio is available.

Link to his bio:

https://www.loyolamedicine.org/news/verghese-mathew-md-named-loyola-medicine-division-director-cardiology-05172017