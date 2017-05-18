Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Verghese Mathew, MD, FACC, FSCAI, a nationally known interventional cardiologist, has been named director of Loyola Medicine’s division of cardiology, effective July 1, 2017.

Dr. Mathew will succeed David Wilber, MD, FAHA, FACC, who has been Loyola’s cardiology director since 2001. Dr. Wilber will continue to be the medical director of clinical electrophysiology, with a very active clinical practice and research program. Dr. Wilber also will continue in his high-impact role nationally and internationally as founding editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Clinical Electrophysiology.



Dr. Mathew joined Loyola in August 2016 as director of clinical operations, as part of Loyola’s carefully considered cardiology leadership succession plan developed in parallel with Dr. Mathew’s recruitment to the institution. This forward-looking approach ensures the continuity of exceptional cardiology care at Loyola and will enable Dr. Wilber to achieve his professional goals of returning to full-time clinical and research activities while meeting increasing obligations as editor-in-chief.

“Under Dr. Wilber’s leadership, the division of cardiology has earned a national reputation for clinical excellence, patient-centered care, innovation and leading-edge research,” said David W. Hecht, MD, MS, MBA, Loyola’s executive vice president, clinical affairs and regional chief medical officer. “Dr. Mathew is one of the nation’s top cardiologists, and with his proven leadership skills, he is well positioned to continue building the division into one of the nation’s top cardiology programs, with a focus on quality care, excellent patient outcomes, enhanced translational research programs and graduate and post-graduate education at Loyola.”

Dr. Mathew said Loyola’s cardiovascular service line has tremendous talent and a decades-long reputation for clinical excellence. “I look forward to providing state-of-the-art cardiovascular care and advancing the academic and educational mission and profile of the cardiology division in conjunction with our team,” he said.

Dr. Mathew joined Loyola after nearly two decades as a clinician-researcher-educator at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota. He is widely recognized for his clinical and research contributions in cardiology, most notably in complex coronary artery disease, aortic stenosis and peripheral arterial disease. Dr. Mathew has been an investigator in many clinical trials that have evaluated and led to the approval of new technologies, such as coronary stents, drug-eluting stents and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). He also was instrumental in developing integrated models of care while at Mayo, and is already enhancing multidisciplinary, patient-oriented healthcare delivery at Loyola.

Dr. Mathew grew up in the Chicago area, and earned his medical degree from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. He completed a residency in internal medicine and fellowships in cardiovascular diseases and interventional cardiology at Mayo Clinic. He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions. He is a professor at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.