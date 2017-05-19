Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC — The new American College of Radiology (ACR) Radiologist’s Toolkit for Patient- and Family-Centered Care offers online practice-specific resources to help radiologists enhance patient engagement skills and offer more patient-centered care.

“This free toolkit will help radiologists in various practice settings engage patients and families as health care partners and forge closer relationships with communities while advancing value-based patient care,” said James V. Rawson, MD, FACR, chair of the ACR Commission on Patient- and Family Centered Care. “This resource will help radiologists share best ideas on patient-centered care; learn from experiences of colleagues; and access a searchable library of tools, resources, articles and videos,” he added.

Created by members of the commission, the toolkit is the result of collaboration with patients, radiologists and related professionals. Launched during ACR 2017 — The Crossroads of Radiology®, it contains specific tools for imaging professionals in various practice settings, including U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), general and children’s hospitals, academic institutions and private practice settings.

Learn more about the Radiologist’s Toolkit for Patient- and Family-Centered Care. ACR offers many tools and resources to help members meet patients’ needs, wishes and values.

###

About the American College of Radiology

The American College of Radiology (ACR), founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care.

To arrange an interview with an ACR spokesperson, please contact Maryann Verrillo at 703-390-9822 or email PR@acr.org.