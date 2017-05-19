Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC (May 21, 2017) — The American College of Radiology (ACR) inducted 134 new Fellows — an honor achieved by only 10 percent of members — during the ACR 2017 — The Crossroads of Radiology® meeting held from May 21–25 in Washington, D.C.

“Fellowship is one of the most prestigious formal recognitions available to ACR members. Each new Fellow is recognized for demonstrated service to the College, organized radiology, teaching or research,” said William T. Thorwarth Jr., MD, FACR, ACR chief executive officer.

