Newswise — [FORT WASHINGTON, PA — May 19, 2017] Evidence- and systems-based standardization of clinical processes, such as the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®), support decision-making and quality improvement in the care of patients with cancer. Moreover, clinical pathways have emerged as point-of-care informational tools used by health care providers to improve quality of care based on the most current medical evidence and recommendations within the NCCN Guidelines®.

To further encourage and subsequently evaluate such programs, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) is working with Pfizer Independent Grants for Learning & Change (IGLC) to fund grant proposals for projects utilizing clinical care pathways to address a quality improvement (QI) initiative along the continuum of care for patients with breast cancer.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) issued by NCCN and Pfizer strongly encourages proposals that address the use of clinical pathways in community centers, low-resource centers, and centers that focus on the treatment of underserved patients with cancer. All U.S.-based organizations, including NCCN Member Institutions, community affiliates of NCCN Member Institutions and other academic medical centers, and community cancer centers are encouraged to submit proposals.

“NCCN recognizes the emerging role of evidence-based clinical care pathways in cancer, and we are pleased to once again align with Pfizer IGLC to improve the quality of care of people with breast cancer, particularly those in underserved communities across the United States,” said Susan Most, RN, MBA Director, Clinical Operations, NCCN ORP.

The RFP seeks proposals in two specific areas of interest:

Clinical Care Pathways Development

Develop and implement programs that improve efficiency and reduce costs to improve the quality of breast cancer patient care, including one or more of the following:



May be technology based, but it is not necessary





Support multidisciplinary collaboration





Include partnerships to improve access to multidisciplinary and specialized care





Improve patient adherence to medications and improve patient safety





Address patient emotional needs, psychosocial support and advocacy issues





May incorporate virtual tumor boards, telemedicine, support services etc.





May reduce payers’ administrative burden for authorization or provers’ burden for payment of care for patients with breast cancer

Clinical Care Pathways Implementation or Education

Demonstration of care or process improvement in centers through the utilization of pathway programs



Integration into electronic health records



Implementation throughout healthcare system/affiliates



Strategies for provider training and education

The NCCN ORP, organized to obtain funding to support scientifically meritorious research studies at NCCN Member Institutions and other centers, leads the organization for review and evaluation of applications. A review committee, led by NCCN and including a medical representative from Pfizer, will decide which proposals will receive funding. Grant funding will be provided by Pfizer IGLC.

The RFP deadline is June 26, 2017. For more information about NCCN ORP and view the RFP, visit NCCN.org/ORP.

###

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), a not-for-profit alliance of 27 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education, is dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness, and efficiency of cancer care so that patients can live better lives. Through the leadership and expertise of clinical professionals at NCCN Member Institutions, NCCN develops resources that present valuable information to the numerous stakeholders in the health care delivery system. As the arbiter of high-quality cancer care, NCCN promotes the importance of continuous quality improvement and recognizes the significance of creating clinical practice guidelines appropriate for use by patients, clinicians, and other health care decision-makers.

The NCCN Member Institutions are: Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, Omaha, NE; Case Comprehensive Cancer Center/University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute, Cleveland, OH; City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, Los Angeles, CA; Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center | Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Boston, MA; Duke Cancer Institute, Durham, NC; Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA; Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT; Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center/Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Seattle, WA; The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, Baltimore, MD; Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, Chicago, IL; Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, Phoenix/Scottsdale, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, and Rochester, MN; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY; Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL; The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Columbus, OH; Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, NY; Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital/The University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN; Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford, CA; University of Alabama at Birmingham Comprehensive Cancer Center, Birmingham, AL; UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, La Jolla, CA; UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, San Francisco, CA; University of Colorado Cancer Center, Aurora, CO; University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center, Ann Arbor, MI; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX; University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, Madison, WI; Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville, TN; and Yale Cancer Center/Smilow Cancer Hospital, New Haven, CT.

Clinicians, visit NCCN.org. Patients and caregivers, visit NCCN.org/patients. Media, visit NCCN.org/news.