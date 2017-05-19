Emergency medical services are often the first to provide acute care to critically ill patients. These services can include private, government or publicly owned paramedic and ambulance services, as well as fire departments with EMS personnel.

But delivery of that care isn’t always seamless. Nor are the quality levels universal.

The divide was the basis of a 2015 Institute of Medicine report that highlighted fragmentation among EMS systems in the United States and a lack of accountability and coordination at the state and federal levels.

The findings compelled Mahshid Abir, M.D., assistant professor of emergency medicine at Michigan Medicine and director of the University of Michigan Acute Care Research Unit, to evaluate the quality of EMS oversight in Michigan and explore how EMS systems could work together to improve patient care.

“This report identifies best practices in EMS oversight and informs related state policy in order to improve pre-hospital care quality,” says Abir, who presented her findings at the 2017 Society for Academic Emergency Medicine annual meeting in Orlando, Florida.

In its own evaluation, the Institute of Medicine (now the National Academy of Medicine) continually cited knowledge gaps in best practices in quality measurement and data reporting for EMS oversight. It also provided recommendations to better understand what roles the federal government, state governments and local communities have in oversight and evaluation of EMS systems.

Abir and colleague Rekar Taymour, a research associate for the U-M Acute Care Research Unit, agreed with the recommendations. They sought to examine how those knowledge gaps could be filled regarding Michigan’s 61 medical control authorities — organizations that oversee and coordinate EMS in designated areas — through funding from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan HHS administered previous evaluation tools and held outcomes data within the Michigan EMS Information System (MI-EMSIS), a statewide repository of EMS data that contributes to a larger national repository.

The authors’ efforts were guided by their long-standing objective.

“The U-M Acute Care Research Unit works to unify the delivery of acute care along its continuum, meaning pre-hospital care, emergency care, inpatient care and ambulatory care all play a role,” says Abir, also a member of the Michigan Center for Integrative Research in Critical Care and the U-M Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation.