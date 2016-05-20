 
Helen Mirren, Branford Marsalis, Civil Rights Icon Diane Nash Highlight Tulane University's 2017 Commencement

High-resolution video of Mirren's speech will be available following the event

Released: 19-May-2017 12:05 PM EDT

  • From left to right: Diane Nash, Helen Mirren, Shelley Taylor and Branford Marsalis will receive honorary degrees at Tulane University's Commencement.

    • MEDIA ADVISORY 


    WHAT:     Tulane University’s Commencement 2017 

    WHO:      

    Tulane graduates, their families, friends and keynote speaker Helen Mirren. Honorary degree recipients include jazz great Branford Marsalis, civil rights leader Diane Nash and Shelley Taylor, a pioneer in the field of health psychology. In addition to traditional graduation pageantry, graduates will be sent off in distinct New Orleans style with live jazz by Dr. Michael White and the Original Liberty Jazz Band, Mardi Gras beads, second-lining, confetti cannons and more. 

    WHERE:     The Mercedes-Benz Superdome 

    WHEN:     9 a.m., Saturday, May 20, 2016 

    MORE:     Media may park for free, after showing a press pass or Tulane-issued parking pass to the attendant in Garage 6, which is located on the Poydras Street side of the Superdome, to the right of Ground Level, Gate A. After parking, the media can enter the Superdome through Ground Level Gate A. A riser with a mult-box will be provided for media on the floor of the Superdome. 

    In addition to being streamed live online, a video and transcript of Helen Mirren’s keynote address will be abvailable here as soon as possible following the end of the ceremony.

