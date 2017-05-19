Newswise — FOREST GROVE, Ore. -- Pacific University (Ore.) has named Narcedalia Rodriguez as its chief equity diversity inclusion officer (CEDIO), serving as executive director for the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

Rodriguez brings more than 25 years of higher education experience, with a substantial background in diversity and inclusion. Most recently, she has served as dean of student development at Portland Community College, Rock Creek Campus, where her other roles since 2000 have included interim campus president, retention and multicultural coordinator, and program advisor for the College Assistance Migrant Program. She also previously held positions at Portland State University, Arizona State University, and Oregon State University.

She holds a master of arts in interdisciplinary studies -- higher education administration and women studies -- from Oregon State University, as well as a bachelor's in sociology and Spanish, also from OSU.

As the CEDIO at Pacific, Rodriguez will be a key member of the Pacific University administration, helping to lead an institution-wide effort to support and further develop our diverse community. She will provide strategic, operational and organizational leadership, working collaboratively with stakeholders throughout the university.

She was one of 75 applicants, nationwide, who expressed enthusiastic interest in the position.

"I am delighted to find such a highly qualified leader from right here in our community," said Pacific University President, Dr. Lesley Hallick. "We are excited to welcome Narce and look forward to continuing our work in growing and supporting a diverse and inclusive community for students, employees and community members here at Pacific."

The executive director for equity, diversity and inclusion is a key leadership position designed to further support the university's long-time tradition for as a nurturing and supportive learning environment, preparing diverse students for success in a global community.

Pacific University is a comprehensive university serving about 3,800 students, with undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, health professions and optometry at campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Eugene and Woodburn.

Rodriguez begins her appointment on July 5.