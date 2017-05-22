Newswise — CHICAGO – Rush University will recognize more than 800 graduating students at its 45th commencement ceremony Thursday, May 25, from 4-6 p.m. at the UIC Pavilion (525 S. Racine Ave., Chicago).

Christopher B. Howard, DPhil, MBA, president of Robert Morris University near Pittsburgh, will be the honorary degree recipient and speaker. Howard graduated with distinction from the United States Air Force Academy, earned a doctorate in politics as a Rhodes Scholar from the University of Oxford and received an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School.

After 9/11, Howard served in Afghanistan in the Air Force Reserve and was awarded the Bronze Star for gallantry in battle. Howard’s service to his country began as a helicopter pilot in the Air Force after earning his doctorate. Then he served as an intelligence officer, assigned to the elite Joint Special Operations Command.

In addition, Howard won the Campbell Trophy, the nation’s highest academic award for a senior college football player, at Air Force. He is a member of the Verizon Academic All-American Hall of Fame and was recently named to the College Football Playoff selection committee.

“I will speak to some things that I think are universal around character and around service, and hopefully have them smiling at the very end,” Howard said.

Read a Q&A series with Howard to learn his thoughts on leadership, making decisions under pressure, community service and the power of social media.

Dr. Larry Goodman, president of Rush University, and Dr. Thomas Deutsch, provost of Rush University, will preside over the commencement ceremony and award degrees to students graduating from the University’s four colleges.

Established in 1972, Rush University is comprised of Rush Medical College, the College of Nursing, the College of Health Sciences and the Graduate College.

The graduating students of Rush Medical College will receive the doctorate degree in medicine. The College of Nursing will confer master’s and doctoral degrees.

College of Health Sciences degrees include the bachelor’s in health sciences, imaging sciences, medical laboratory science, perfusion technology, respiratory care and vascular ultrasound; the master’s in clinical laboratory management, clinical nutrition, health systems management, medical laboratory science, occupational therapy, perfusion technology, physician assistant studies, research administration, respiratory care and speech-language pathology; and the doctorate in audiology.

Degrees conferred by the Graduate College include the master’s in anatomy and cell biology, biochemistry, biomechanics, biotechnology, clinical research, immunology/microbiology, neurosciences, and pharmacology and the doctorate in philosophy in anatomy and cell biology, biochemistry, biomechanics, health sciences, immunology/microbiology, molecular biophysics and physiology, neurosciences, nursing science and pharmacology.

Rush University is the academic component of Rush University Medical Center, a leading academic medical center. Rush University has expanded from one college and fewer than 100 students to four colleges and an all-time high of more than 2,500 students. Rush University is known for its practitioner-teacher model, translational research, nurturing academic environment and focus on community and global health.