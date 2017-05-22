Newswise — Babson College, ranked No. 1 for entrepreneurship, is one of the nation's best institutions at offering its undergrads both outstanding academics and outstanding experiential learning opportunities according to The Princeton Review® and the second edition of its book, "Colleges That Create Futures: 50 Schools That Launch Careers by Going Beyond the Classroom."

The 50 featured schools comprise only about two percent of the nation’s approximately 3,000 four-year colleges. The Princeton Review chose the schools based on data from the company’s surveys of administrators and students at hundreds of universities between 2015 and 2017 and drew on feedback from more than 14,000 current students and 232 interviews with current faculty, administrators, and alumni.

Specifically, The Princeton Review editors weighed information about the colleges’ career center services, internship, externship, cooperative learning and collaborative research opportunities, and student engagement in community service and study abroad programs.

The Princeton Review praises Babson College for its ability to allow students discover their strengths, pursue their interests, and create their own path to success. Among student comments: Even at a school where business is the name of the game, "everybody at Babson seems willing to help whenever they can whether it is emotional support or help with academics." In short, "the average student at Babson is well read, wildly ambitious, and heavily involved in extracurricular organizations on campus."

"Babson and the other colleges showcased in this book offer superb academics," said Robert Franek, Senior VP-Publisher at The Princeton Review. "But what makes them stand out are the programs and services they offer outside the classroom which offer their students real-world experience, collaborative opportunities with faculty and networking opportunities with alumni, allowing them to graduate with outstanding job opportunities or acceptance to post-graduate studies at first-rate institutions.”

About The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep and college admission services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school-bound students achieve their education and career goals through online and in person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources, and its more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House. The Princeton Review is headquartered in New York, NY and is an operating business of ST Unitas. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow the company on Twitter.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.