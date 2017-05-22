Newswise — Two Olin College teams will spend the summer in an intensive 10-week venture accelerator at Babson College. In total, 14 teams will participate in the ninth Summer Venture Program (SVP) through the Arthur M. Blank center for Entrepreneurship. The program, which will take place in Boston, aims to help participants build entrepreneurial skills through interactive workshops, and receive guidance and connections to expert speakers, investors and industry influencers.

The Olin projects included are Knetic and Kross. The former, led by Wilson Tang, Olin College ’18, aims to revolutionize the way physical therapy treats and manages patients with the power of IoT and advanced data analytics. The latter, the work of Jacob Riedel ’17 and Ryan Louie ’17, is a cloud-based software platform that provides concerned citizens access to safety metrics from visual traffic data.

Kross was born of the ongoing Santos SCOPE project, and Louie and Riedel were able to use Olin’s entrepreneurship course Launch, as a space in which to consider the possibilities of the idea, which they worked on in class earlier in the year. Tang, similarly, is using the intensive program, which provides essential resources and tools such as housing and office space, into expanding on his project, originally developed in Olin’s Integrated Product Development class this past fall.

The Summer Venture Program is a 10-week intensive experience designed to accelerate the development of entrepreneurial ventures. Since inception, SVP has supported over 200 of the most promising graduate and undergraduate entrepreneurs from Babson College, Olin College of Engineering, and Wellesley College.

“I couldn't be more excited about these two teams continuing to advance their ideas via participation in the Summer Venture Program,” said Lawrence Neeley, an assistant professor of Design and Entrepreneurship who has taught all three Olin participants.

“In addition to the development of these students and their ideas, I'm also pleased that each effort is the product of connections between multiple courses within Olin, with our partners at Babson and MassArt and across the academic year and into the summer.”