ATS 2017: New COPD Action Plan Outlines Strategies for Improved Care

“Unfortunately, we estimate there are millions of other Americans living with the disease who have not yet been diagnosed,” says Meilan Han, M.D., an associate professor of internal medicine at Michigan Medicine and the medical director of the University of Michigan Women’s Respiratory Health Program. “That’s why we need to create more public awareness around this lung disease.”

Han is a part of the National Institutes of Health’s National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute group that recently created a new COPD National Action Plan. Released at the American Thoracic Society’s International Conference in Washington, D.C., it outlines key goals, including raising public awareness of COPD, advancing research, improving patient care and health delivery, and developing management strategies for patients.

“Most people don’t realize that COPD is actually a manageable disease,” says Han, also a volunteer spokesperson for the American Lung Association, a partner in creation of the plan. “The plan outlines the importance public awareness plays in this disease. So many people go undiagnosed, but perhaps having more education around their symptoms, would prompt them to reach out to their physician for care.”