WHAT: Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, the American Thoracic Society will lead ATS members, pulmonary clinicians, researchers, and patient advocates in the ATS Rally on Capitol Hill: Lab Coats for Lungs. The rally will bring attention to recent policies that threaten to undermine many of the ATS’s advocacy priorities including: research funding, tobacco regulation, affordable health care, and clean air.

WHY: The ATS 2017 International Conference takes place in the seat of our government, Washington, DC. That, coupled with the degree of uncertainty surrounding many of the advocacy issues relevant to ATS members and their patients, makes this the optimal time to highlight the need for members of Congress to support legislative actions that promote funding for medical research and improve public health.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Upper Senate Park (across Delaware Ave. from Russell Senate Office building/across Constitution Ave from U.S. Capitol)

WHO:

Ed Markey (D-MA) (Invited)

Tom Carper (D-DE) (Invited)

Marc Moss, MD, ATS President

David Gozal, MD, MBA, ATS Immediate Past-President

Polly Parsons, MD, Vice President

Teresa Barnes, PF Advocate

For more information about the rally, go to conference.thoracic.org/go/rally.

To arrange an interview, contact Dacia Morris at dmorris@thoracic.org.

###

