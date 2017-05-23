Newswise — NEW YORK, May 23, 2017—The Cancer Research Institute (CRI), the world’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to advancing scientific efforts to develop new and effective immunotherapies for all forms of cancer, announced today that data from four of its Anna-Maria Kellen Clinical Accelerator early-phase immunotherapy combination trials will be presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual meeting in Chicago on June 5, 2017.

The Anna-Maria Kellen Clinical Accelerator is a venture philanthropy and drug incubator program with a mission to harness the latest science of immunotherapy combinations. The current portfolio includes 12 clinical trials across 14 tumor types, led by world experts at centers of excellence throughout the U.S., E.U., and Australia. The four combination trials that will be featured at ASCO are sponsored and managed in partnership with another nonprofit group, Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research.

“The Clinical Accelerator program taps into a global network of immunotherapy experts to identify the most promising combinations of existing and novel immunotherapies,” said Jill O’Donnell-Tormey, Ph.D., CEO and director of scientific affairs at the Cancer Research Institute. “The unique program has access to a broad portfolio of drugs and targets with the hope of accelerating a cure to all cancers through immunotherapy research.”

Clinical Accelerator Data at 2017 ASCO Annual Meeting:

Phase I study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of MEDI4736 + tremelimumab in patients with advanced solid tumors

Monday, June 5, 2017, 8:00 AM – 11:30 AM, Hall A, Poster Board #164 Margaret K. Callahan, M.D., Ph.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, First Author

Phase I study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of immunotherapy with tremelimumab and durvalumab in multiple myeloma patients receiving high dose chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplant (HDT/ASCT) + peripheral blood lymphocyte (PBL) reinfusion

Monday, June 5, 2017, 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM, Hall A, Poster Board #377a Alexander M. Lesokhin, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, First Author

Phase I/II study of in situ vaccination with tremelimumab + intravenous (IV) durvalumab + poly-ICLC in patients with select relapsed, advanced cancers with measurable, biopsy-accessible tumors

Monday, June 5, 2017, 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM, Hall A, Poster Board #193b Alexander M. Lesokhin, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, First Author

Phase II study to evaluate safety and efficacy of MEDI4736 in glioblastoma (GBM) patients: an update

Monday, June 5, 2017, 1:15 PM – 4:45 PM, Hall A, Poster Board #284 David A. Reardon, M.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, First Author

