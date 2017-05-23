Newswise — May 23, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce the 10th Edition of Kaplan and Sadock’s Comprehensive Textbook of Psychiatry. This marks the 50th anniversary of this cornerstone text, which covers the full range of psychiatry and mental health.

“Fifty years ago, this renowned text originated as an idea by the founding editor, Dr. Harold Kaplan, who felt it was absolutely necessary that there be a book that represented the whole field of psychiatry,” said Benjamin J. Sadock, Editor, MD, New York University School of Medicine.

Since its inception, Kaplan & Sadock's Comprehensive Textbook of Psychiatry has consistently kept pace with the rapid growth of research and knowledge in neural science, as well as biological and psychological science. The two-volume 10th Edition, edited by Benjamin J Sadock MD, Virginia A Sadock MD and Pedro Ruiz MD, shares the expertise of over 600 renowned contributors and new authors who bring a fresh perspective to many topics and current developments in the field. Highlights include:

Thoroughly updated coverage of neural sciences, including new sections on epigenetics, the microbiome, systems neuroscience, the Human Connectome Project, and neurodevelopment.

Extensively revised sections on schizophrenia, mood disorders, anxiety disorders, geriatric psychiatry, and neurocognitive disorders.

Uniquely comprehensive information on psychosomatic medicine, including chapters on obesity, chronic pain, and psychiatric sequella of critical illness.

Timely information on public and global psychiatry, biological therapies, and psychotherapies.

“Text within a text” coverage of child psychiatry, including thorough information on neuroimaging, assessment, genetics, sleep disorders, and the impact on parents of raising a psychiatrically disabled child.

Case histories representing the vast clinical experiences and expertise of the contributing authors

“From the beginning, it was desirable to have a textbook that addressed the core of learning and the body of knowledge that exists and continues to develop in the field of psychiatry today,” said Virginia A. Sadock, Editor, MD, New York University School of Medicine.

Adds Jayne Marks, Vice President, Global Publishing, Health Learning, Research, & Practice at Wolters Kluwer, “It’s an honor to publish a text that is so well-respected that it has become the gold standard in its field. In today’s multi-disciplinary approach to healthcare, seminal texts likes Kaplan and Sadock’s Comprehensive Textbook of Psychiatry are essential for students, faculty and practitioners.”

Each volume comes with a complimentary download of the enhanced eBook, which allows for a seamless reading experience. Kaplan and Sadock’s Comprehensive Textbook of Psychiatry is available now for pre-order, and for purchase on May 26th. For more information visit shop.lww.com.

