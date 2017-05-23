Newswise — MORGANTOWN, W. Va.— Political and economic unrest, not religion or ethnicity, are often the causes of terrorist attacks like the one in Manchester, England. The response should not just center on increasing military action and security reinforcement , according to a West Virginia University expert in social and psychological responses to terrorism and other threats.

Joshua Woods

Associate Professor of Sociology

“A useful political discussion about mass violence needs to include three statements about the problem: 1) When referring to the threat of terrorism, politicians should compare it to other dangers facing the public. 2) Terrorism is not a Muslim thing and it should not be treated as one; focusing attention on religious extremism places a harmful stigma on Muslims, and distracts the public and policymakers from the underlying causes of mass violence, which are political and economic in nature. 3) Terrorism is an ongoing, long-term problem that requires careful, consistent solutions, not knee jerk reactions.”

