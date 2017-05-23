Newswise — Innovative application of high-impact educational practices has earned the University of Redlands national recognition as a “College of Distinction.”

“We’re happy to recognize the University of Redlands for developing skills relevant to graduates’ lives,” said Tyson Schritter, executive editor for Colleges of Distinction. “High student engagement in college is one of the keys to a successful undergraduate education. With an increasing emphasis on hands-on learning techniques, Colleges of Distinction applauds the University of Redlands for practicing methodologies that prepare students for their futures.”

According to the Colleges of Distinction organization, selected universities display four common characteristics: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes. High school counselors and educators make nominations, and each school is evaluated on key indicators including student engagement, student empowerment, and curricular innovation. Colleges that have distinguished themselves with these key characteristics and that have demonstrated dedication to enriching student outcomes through innovative learning opportunities are then invited to join Colleges of Distinction.

The annual process to select Colleges of Distinction also includes a review of each institution’s freshman experience, as well as its general education program, strategic plan and alumni success and satisfaction measures.

“Colleges of Distinction is more than an annual ranking of colleges and universities,” Schritter said. “We only include colleges that offer every student a holistic and valuable experience. The Colleges of Distinction have earned solid reputations for serving their students and nurturing success.”

The University of Redlands is one of only 23 four-year California colleges and universities in the new Colleges of Distinction Guidebook. The University of Redlands entry can also be viewed at http://collegesofdistinction.com/school/university-of-redlands