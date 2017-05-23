Newswise — This year, Babson College is celebr­ating the careers and accomplish­ments of a number of its longer serving and valued faculty members.

Sydel Sokuvitz, Michael Fetters, Allan Cohen, Kent Jones, Robert McAuliffe, Dawna Dewire, William Coyle, Joanne Williams, and William Hebard are among those enjoying either 25, 35, or 40 year anniversaries at Babson College.

The group has educated generations of students and professionals at theWellesley, Boston, and San Francisco campuses, as well as through programs around the world with Babson Executive and Enterprise Education.



As some of the originators and continued innovators of Babson’s integrated entrepreneurial programs, these faculty members are revered authors and speakers, research scholars, and experts on a wide variety of topics including information systems design, cross-cultural communications, world trade, auditing, leadership and influence, financial strategy, business environments and policy, monetary theory, and more.

40 Years of Service

Sydel Sokuvitz, Associate Professor in the Management Division, also designs and conducts programs for global leaders at Babson Executive and Enterprise Education and is an expert in team-building, leading in global and cross-cultural contexts, high-impact communication skills, and organizational behavior.





Michael Fetters, Professor of Accounting and the Walter Carpenter Distinguished Professor at Babson, was also the college's first Provost and served as chairperson of the Accounting and Law Division. He is a Director on Babson's National Curriculum Design and Launch team for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses initiative, and the second version of the international Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women Program.

35 Years of Service

Allan Cohen, Management Professor and the Edward A. Madden Professor of Global Leadership at Babson, is currently in-residence at Babson's San Francisco campus and recently served two years as Interim Dean of theF.W. Olin Graduate School of Business. His career has been devoted to increasing leadership and management skills of practicing and aspiring managers, and building innovative academic organizations.





Kent Jones, Professor of Economics and a Babson Research Scholar, specializes in trade policy and institutional issues, particularly those focusing on the World Trade Organization. Most recently, his research has dealt with the evolution of regional trade agreements and trade policies of countries such as the UK (Brexit) and Cuba.





Robert McAuliffe, Associate Professor of Economics, researches and teaches in macroeconomics, monetary theory, and industrial organization. He is the author of Advertising, Competition and Public Policy, and is the contributing editor for the Wiley Encyclopedia of Managerial Economics.

25 Years of Service

Dawna Dewire, Senior Lecturer in the Technology, Operation, and Information Management (TOIM) Division, is also the editor of the quarterly Information Systems Management journal and teaches courses in information systems design, database development, and process reengineering.





William Coyle, Associate Professor in the Accounting and Law Division, has taught in the undergraduate, graduate, and executive education programs at Babson, teaching financial accounting, auditing, international accounting, government/nonprofit accounting, and more. He was also on the design team for Babson's BRIC (Babson, Russa, India, China) program since its inception in 2008.





Joanne Williams, Professor Emeritus of Accounting and Law and current Faculty Director of Babson's Masters in Accounting (MSA) program, teaches both undergraduates and graduates and was former chair of the division. Her research interests include financial disclosure and financial analysis, and she has most recently begun writing about the intersection of accounting and law issues.





William Hebard, Lab Instructor in the Math and Science Division, has also often served as an adjunct professor at Babson. He is a full-time forensic scientist for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and is currently the Lab Director at the UMASS Medical School Drugs of Abuse Laboratory.

