Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC (May 24 2017) — The American College of Radiology (ACR) Council elected Alan D. Kaye, MD, FACR, president and Lawrence A. Liebscher, MD, FACR, vice president. Kaye and Liebscher are among several new leaders taking office during ACR 2017 — The Crossroads of Radiology® held May 21–25 in Washington, DC.

New officers are listed below.

ACR President — Alan D. Kaye, MD, FACR, Bridgeport, Conn., Advanced Radiology Consultants and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Bridgeport Campus

ACR Vice President — Lawrence A. Liebscher, MD, FACR, Waterloo, Iowa, Cedar Valley Medical Specialists

ACR Council Speaker — Timothy L. Swan, MD, FACR, Marshfield, Wis., department of radiology at Marshfield Clinic

ACR Council Vice Speaker — Richard Duszak Jr., MD, FACR, Atlanta, Ga., Emory University School of Medicine

A complete list of members who begin new terms on the ACR Board of Chancellors, Council Steering Committee and College Nominating Committee are listed below.

Board of Chancellors

Commission on Body Imaging Chair Lincoln L. Berland, MD, FACR, Birmingham, Ala.

Commission on Human Resources Chair Claire E. Bender, MD, FACR, Rochester, Minn.

Commission on Informatics Chair Keith J. Dreyer, DO, PHD, FACR, Boston, Mass.

Commission on Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Chair Don C. Yoo, MD, Providence, R.I.

Commission on Ultrasound Chair Beverly G. Coleman, MD, FACR, Philadelphia, Pa.

Board of Chancellors Member at-Large William T. Herrington, MD, FACR, Athens, Ga.

ARRS Representative Alexander M. Norbash, MD, FACR, San Diego, Calif.

ARS Representative Andre A. Konski, MD, MBA, MA, FACR, Fort Washington, Pa.

Council Steering Committee

Mark D. Alson, MD, FACR, Fresno, Calif.

Eric B. Friedberg, MD, FACR, Johns Creek, Ga.

Amy L. Kotsenas, MD, FACR, Rochester, Minn.

Darlene F. Metter, MD, FACR, San Antonio, Texas

College Nominating Committee

Julie Bykowski, MD, San Diego, Calif.

Sonia Gupta, MD, Philadelphia, Pa.

Join Y. Luh, MD, San Diego, Calif.

