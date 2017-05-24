Newswise — CHICAGO – The Administration’s proposed budget for 2018 contains funding cuts to nutrition assistance programs, food and nutrition research and health care infrastructure that provide a safety net for our country’s most vulnerable populations and the evidence base to support good nutritional health. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics asks Congress to fully fund these vital food, nutrition, and health programs and services.

Investment in public health infrastructure and the nutrition safety net are critical to Americans’ health and well-being. The Academy will continue to advocate for nutrition and public health programs and numerous other services where registered dietitian nutritionists are improving patient health. Eliminating or underfunding nutrition programs will risk people’s access to nutritious food, which is critical to prevent and treat chronic disease.

Based on the Academy’s mission and vision, the Academy urges Congress to reject the cuts in nutrition and public health programs in the current budget proposal and instead to recognize that these vital programs and services are important to keeping the nation healthy.

###

All registered dietitians are nutritionists – but not all nutritionists are registered dietitians. The Academy’s Board of Directors and Commission on Dietetic Registration have determined that those who hold the credential registered dietitian (RD) may optionally use “registered dietitian nutritionist” (RDN) instead. The two credentials have identical meanings.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation’s health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org