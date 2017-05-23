Newswise — Anne Kirby, Ph.D., has focused her research on improving the quality of life for people with autism, especially as they transition from adolescence into adulthood. Because autism spectrum disorder (ASD) affects a person’s ability to communicate and interact with others, she has developed a series of parent-focused interventions to empower families with ASD youth and improve post-school outcomes.

Kirby is available to speak about the symptoms and characteristics of ASD, including sensory processing differences, the transition to adulthood, occupational therapy, and the impact of ASD on families. She will not speak on the topics of vaccines, genetics, possible cures, or neurobiology.

Kirby is an assistant professor in Occupational and Recreational Therapies at the University of Utah Health. Kirby’s Bio.

To secure an interview with Anne Kirby contact Stacy Kish, public relations specialist, at (801) 587-2596 or stacy.kish@hsc.utah.edu.