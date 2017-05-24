Newswise — Vets4Warriors — a 24/7, confidential, stigma-free peer support program for service members, veterans and their families operated by Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care in Piscataway, N.J. — received the Pro Patria Award from the New Jersey Committee of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) during a recent ceremony in Hamilton, N.J.

The Pro Patria Award is the highest recognition given by the U.S. government to an employer who demonstrates exceptional support for national defense by adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserve.

“Military members and veterans bring unique skills, discipline and all the values that any other organization and company is looking for in their most valued employees,” says Major General (retired) Mark Graham, Vets4Warriors senior director. “Vets4Warriors is honored to be selected as a recipient of the ProPatria Award. It is meaningful to be recognized by an organization that does so much for so many to connect our employers and our great military men and women who serve in the National Guard and Reserve in New Jersey and across the country.”

ESGR’s Pro Patria Award is presented annually by each ESGR State Committee to one small, one large and one public sector employer in their state or territory. The recognition program is led by the ESGR, an organization under the U.S. Department of Defense. ESGR was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between employers and its civilian employees regarding an employee’s military commitment.

“Hiring soldiers is a win-win — companies benefit by gaining the skills and experience of our reserve-component soldiers, while the Army can improve the skill sets and overall readiness of its soldiers, leaders and units,” says Brig. Gen. Jose R. Burgos, deputy commanding general for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command, who served as the ceremony’s keynote speaker.

Last year, ESGR awarded Vets4Warriors a certificate of recognition as an employer that supports veterans. ESGR awarded the certificate of recognition the Rutgers School of Nursing–Camden — this year.

Service members and their families can reach Vets4Warriors by calling 855-838-8255.