Newswise — If you’re trying to reduce the salt in your diet, you’ll likely find you’re not alone. It’s very common advice given by doctors for those suffering from high blood pressure. Your body only needs a small amount of sodium to work properly, but too much sodium can be bad for your health. Even though it’s a common diagnosis, high blood pressure is a huge risk factor for heart issues.

One way that you can address high blood pressure is to pay attention to the amount of salt in your diet. Salt is popular in cooking because it enhances flavors, masks off flavors, and helps preserve foods beyond their standard shelf life. But, when it comes to heart health, salt (or sodium-chloride) receives much of the blame because it’s high in sodium.

Download this PDF infographic from Penn State PRO Wellness to find out which foods to limit and some smarter choices that are low in sodium.