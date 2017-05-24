Newswise — Kingston, ON – Smith School of Business at Queen’s University has joined forces with Great Place to Work® (GPTW), a global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures. With a focus on employee engagement, the Great Place to Work program examines how high-trust cultures lead to high performance in organizations. Through its Centre for Business Venturing, Smith will help Canadian small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) succeed as great workplaces through the GPTW program.

“As one of the world's premier business schools, Smith School of Business recognizes that workplace culture directly impacts business performance and profitability,” said Jose Tolovi Neto, Managing Partner, Great Place to Work Canada. “This exciting collaboration means we are now able to offer even more organizations the tools and support to gain the competitive advantage of high-trust cultures.”

By enrolling in the GPTW program, a participating organization will receive an assessment of its organizational culture, which is based on GPTW’s Trust Index survey and organizational Culture Brief, benchmarking against the world’s best workplaces and an action plan for greater business success.

Organizations that achieve GPTW certification are considered for the Best Workplaces designation, which celebrates leaders in building high-trust, high-performance cultures that enhance business results, quality of work life and employee engagement.

“With more than 10 years’ experience working with Canadian SMEs, we bring in-depth insights into the critical role that employees play in organizational success,” said Elspeth Murray, CEO, Queen’s Centre for Business Venturing and Associate Dean at Smith School of Business. “The Great Place to Work program enables us to help our clients continue to grow and be more competitive.”

The GPTW program is the world’s largest annual workplace survey with more than 11 million employees participating in 52 countries. Research has shown that Best Workplaces tend to outperform their competitors significantly and see lower employee turnover.

“With the mission to build a better world by helping organizations become great workplaces for all, Great Place To Work Canada is excited about the partnership with Smith School of Business,” said Jose Tolovi Neto.

Canadian organizations in any industry across the private, public and not-for-profit sectors can sign up through the “Getting Started” page on Smith’s Great Place to Work site.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and, in Canada has a series of recognition Best Workplaces lists, which include lists for Technology, Manufacturing and Financial Services industry, as well as Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies. Great Place to Work provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in over 50 countries across six continents.

About Smith School of Business

Smith School of Business is one of the world’s premier business schools — renowned for exceptional programs, outstanding faculty and research, and the quality of its graduates. Canadian executives regard Smith as Canada’s most innovative business school, offering students academic excellence and a superior overall experience. Smith School of Business — where Canada’s first Commerce program was launched in 1919 — is located at Queen’s University in Kingston and in Toronto, Ontario. The School also delivers programs at locations across Canada, as well in the U.S., the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and China.

