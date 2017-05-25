WHAT: Military Operational and Readiness Precision Medicine research conference

WHEN: May 30, 2017, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and May 31, 2017, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE: William F. Bolger Center, 9600 Newbridge Drive, Potomac, Maryland

WHY: The meeting is designed to bring researchers, scientists and policymakers together to present the state of the science related to the most prevalent research opportunities in the field of precision medicine that will advance the operational readiness for the warfighter and the communities they serve. In addition, presentations from researchers at several military training facilities that are at the forefront of precision medicine, other Federal and non-Federal entities, including the pharmaceutical and technology industries. This is also an opportunity for students and early career investigators to learn about the various technologies associated with precision medicine research. A strong focus will be placed on cohorts, precise registries and medical decision-making. The second day will also include a two-hour session with interdisciplinary discussions on next steps for shaping a consolidated research agenda to advance military precision medicine across DoD and the Services.

Sessions include:

Keynote addresses: “How Wellness Can Transform Healthcare” by Dr. Leroy Hood, Senior VP and Chief Science Officer, Providence St. Joseph Health and President, Institute for Systems Biology; and “Why Precision Medicine: Relevance to the Military” by former Air Force Surgeon General ret. Lt. Gen. (Dr.) C. Bruce Green, managing director and Chief Federal Medical Officer, Deloitte Consulting, LLP; “Building a Platform for Precision Medicine Research” by Dr. Stephanie Devaney, Deputy Director of the All of Us Research Program, NIH, and former Project Manager, Precision Medicine Initiative for the White House

Operational Precision Medicine for the Warfighter

Precision Medicine and Healthcare

Challenges in Conducting Precision Medicine Research

Education, Community Engagement and Training in Precision Medicine

Precision Medicine: The Convergence of Research Cohorts and Value-based Healthcare

Each session includes presentations by a number of speakers, followed by a moderator-led discussion.

