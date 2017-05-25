WHAT: The Sally Ride Science STEAM Series is a quarterly program that will explore the importance of STEAM – short for science, technology, engineering, arts and math – education in preparing students for the jobs of the future. The upcoming panel will explore how design thinking – a big buzzword in corporate America – can help transform the classroom by delving into what design thinking entails and how it can help students learn how to solve complex problems. Panelists include design thinking experts from both education and industry.

WHEN:

Thursday June 1, 2017 5 p.m. registration and networking; 6 p.m. program begins

WHERE:

San Diego Central Library Shiley Suite 330 Park Boulevard San Diego, CA 92101

WHO:

Dalouge Smith, president and CEO, San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory

MaeLin Levine, principal designer, Visual Asylum

John Bandringa, director of Enterprise Strategy & Innovation, Port of San Diego

Sonya Wrisley, founding principal, Design39 Campus

Sharon Carmichael, senior interaction design manager, Intuit

WHY: In today's global economy, a high-quality education is no longer just a pathway to success – it is a prerequisite. Because educational achievement and economic advancement go hand in hand, it is imperative that every student is taught the tools for success in an ever-evolving economy. Increasingly, those tools rely on the lessons learned through STEAM education, which includes design thinking. Design thinking, also known as human-centered design, is being adopted in the business world and is all about focusing on the needs of people to ensure that the correct problem is being solved in the most effective way. With critical thinking skills becoming increasingly important in a knowledge-based economy, many educators see design thinking as a way to tap into students' passions while enabling them to solve problems in an ever-more diverse and interconnected world. The Sally Ride STEAM Series is a partnership between UC San Diego and the City of San Diego that aims to connect diverse communities – educators, civic leaders, industry and the general public – to champion the need for access to STEAM education.

For more information and to register online, visit http://bit.ly/2riZsvq.