Today’s fashionista can make fashion mistakes that negatively affect her spinal health. Wearing high heels, tight clothing and carrying a heavy handbag may be trendy, but they can also result in aches and pain. Dr. Karen Erickson, DC, a media spokesperson for the American Chiropractic Association (ACA), is available to discuss the negative effects of common fashion mistakes and how one can avoid making them.

Dr Erickson is the founder of Erickson Healing Arts in New York City, where she has practiced for more than 25 years. Dr Erickson was a pioneer in ushering chiropractic into mainstream health care by becoming one of the first chiropractors to be credentialed by a teaching hospital when she joined the Center for Health and Healing, Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York.

