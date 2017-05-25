UCI

May 25, 2017

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, top Democrat on House Intelligence Committee, to discuss Russian threat to democracy

EVENT: UCI’s School of Law hosts U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, who will address Russia’s threat to liberal democracies around the world. Afterward, Erwin Chemerinsky, UCI law school’s founding dean, hosts a discussion with Rep. Schiff.

WHEN/WHERE: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, in the Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine, Calif.

