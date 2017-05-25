U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, Top Democrat on House Intelligence Committee, to Discuss Russian Threat to Democracy
https://news.uci.edu/law/u-s-rep-adam-schiff-top-democrat-on-house-intelligence-committee-to-discuss-russian-threat-to-democracy/
Contact: Tom Vasich
949-824-6455
949-285-6455 - mobile
tmvasich@uci.edu
May 25, 2017
MEDIA ADVISORY
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, top Democrat on House Intelligence Committee, to discuss Russian threat to democracy
EVENT: UCI’s School of Law hosts U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, who will address Russia’s threat to liberal democracies around the world. Afterward, Erwin Chemerinsky, UCI law school’s founding dean, hosts a discussion with Rep. Schiff.
WHEN/WHERE: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, in the Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine, Calif.
Parking is available in the Student Center Parking Structure (grid C-5 on campus map: http://communications.uci.edu//documents/pdf/UCI_14_map_campus_core.pdf)
TV truck parking is available in Lot 1, which is accessible from Pereira Drive.
INFORMATION: Registration is required. Media planning to attend must register with Colleen Taricani at ctaricani@law.uci.edu with name, affiliation, phone number and email. Media with equipment should arrive by 8:30 a.m. for check-in.
MORE: The event will be livestreamed at: https://livestream.com/accounts/867536/events/7432312
Inquiries for Rep. Schiff must go to Patrick Boland, boland@mail.house.gov, 202-225-4176.