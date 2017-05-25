 
Return to Article List

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, Top Democrat on House Intelligence Committee, to Discuss Russian Threat to Democracy

Article ID: 675381

Released: 25-May-2017 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of California, Irvine

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Government/Law, Europe News, Local - California, U.S. Politics, Russia News
KEYWORDS
  • Adam Schiff, Russian threat to democracy, Russian threat, Russia

    • UCI

    University of California, Irvine

    NEWS

    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
    FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, IRVINE 
    https://news.uci.edu/law/u-s-rep-adam-schiff-top-democrat-on-house-intelligence-committee-to-discuss-russian-threat-to-democracy/

    Contact:     Tom Vasich
                       949-824-6455
                       949-285-6455 - mobile
                      tmvasich@uci.edu

    May 25, 2017

    MEDIA ADVISORY

    U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, top Democrat on House Intelligence Committee, to discuss Russian threat to democracy 

    EVENT: UCI’s School of Law hosts U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, who will address Russia’s threat to liberal democracies around the world. Afterward, Erwin Chemerinsky, UCI law school’s founding dean, hosts a discussion with Rep. Schiff. 

    WHEN/WHERE: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, in the Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine, Calif.
    Parking is available in the Student Center Parking Structure (grid C-5 on campus map: http://communications.uci.edu//documents/pdf/UCI_14_map_campus_core.pdf)
    TV truck parking is available in Lot 1, which is accessible from Pereira Drive. 

    INFORMATION: Registration is required. Media planning to attend must register with Colleen Taricani at ctaricani@law.uci.edu with name, affiliation, phone number and email. Media with equipment should arrive by 8:30 a.m. for check-in. 

    MORE: The event will be livestreamed at: https://livestream.com/accounts/867536/events/7432312 

    Inquiries for Rep. Schiff must go to Patrick Boland, boland@mail.house.gov, 202-225-4176.

     

     

     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!