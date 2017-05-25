 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Expert on Cannabidiol Study in Dravet Syndrome

Article ID: 675390

Released: 25-May-2017 2:50 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Epilepsy, Marijuana, Neuro, NEJM, Local - Illinois
KEYWORDS
  • dravet syndrome, cannabidiol, Seizure

    • Dr. Linda Laux is a co-author of the study that just came out May 25 in the New England Journal of Medicine on the cannabidiol for drug-resistant seizures in the Dravet Syndrome. She has done extensive interviews on this topic including NBC network news.  

    Laux is an epileptologist at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and an assistant professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

    She is an expert in treating children with the Dravet Syndrome and researches the genetics of epilepsy syndromes.

     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!