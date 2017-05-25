Dr. Linda Laux is a co-author of the study that just came out May 25 in the New England Journal of Medicine on the cannabidiol for drug-resistant seizures in the Dravet Syndrome. She has done extensive interviews on this topic including NBC network news.

Laux is an epileptologist at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and an assistant professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

She is an expert in treating children with the Dravet Syndrome and researches the genetics of epilepsy syndromes.