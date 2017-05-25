Memorial Day celebrations kick off the summer season and time spent outdoors.

Having a barbeque this weekend to celebrate the holiday?

Brad Uren, M.D., assistant professor of emergency medicine at Michigan Medicine, highlights seven picnic foods that could be potentially dangerous if they aren't prepared, handled or stored correctly. He also provides tips for each item to keep families out of the emergency department.

Find more information on the items here.

You are welcome to repost the information, but please credit Brad Uren, M.D. and Michigan Medicine. He's also available for interviews. Please contact me at 734-764-2220 to set one up.