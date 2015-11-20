Terrorism Expert Available at Western Illinois University

MACOMB, IL — Western Illinois University's Homeland Security Research Program Director Dean Alexander is available for interviews regarding the Manchester bombing and its implications internationally, including in the United States.

Alexander is a professor in Western's School of Law Enforcement and Justice Administration (LEJA) and teaches LEJA and homeland security courses. He also conducts homeland security-related research, writes articles for security publications and presents at international conferences on a regular basis. He also co-authored the book, "The Islamic State: Combating the Caliphate Without Borders," (Lexington, 2015). wiu.edu/news/newsrelease.php?release_id=12738

Alexander has published extensively on terrorism, foreign fighters and law enforcement responses, including:

“Combating Terror Threats Against Police,” HS Today, May 3, 2017,

hstoday.us/industry-news/general/single-article/exclusive-combating-terror-threats-against-police/93e5c68de4609f572aabec571a5bfdf4.html

“Lessons Learned from the 2016 Berlin Truck Attack,” HS Today, January 9, 2017.

hstoday.us/industry-news/general/single-article/exclusive-lessons-learned-from-the-2016-berlin-truck-attack/09a11b438cbf0703bb048a552a6245f0.html

“The Bastille Day Attack and Islamic State’s Global Tentacles,” Security Magazine, July 18, 2016.

http://www.securitymagazine.com/blogs/14-security-blog/post/87268-the-bastille-day-attack-and-islamic-states-global-tentacles

“The threat of foreign terrorist fighters and Turkey’s efforts to combat them,” Jerusalem Post, May 3, 2016. jpost.com/Opinion/The-threat-of-foreign-terrorist-fighters-and-Turkeys-efforts-to-combat-them-453007

“Paris attacks and ISIS in the family,” State Journal-Register, Nov. 20, 2015. m.sj-r.com/article/20151120/OPINION/151129973/13312/OPINION

"Brussels attacks indicative of jihadist threats facing the United States,” Security Magazine, Mar. 24, 2016. securitymagazine.com/articles/87032-brussels-attacks-indicative-of-jihadist-threats-facing-the-united-states

"Islamic State’s lure to foreign women," The Jerusalem Post, Dec. 20, 2015. jpost.com/Opinion/Islamic-States-lure-to-foreign-women-437896

Local police have a role in stopping Islamic State," State Journal-Register, July 9, 2016. sj-r.com/article/20150709/OPINION/150709522

More information about Alexander's background is available on his WIU faculty webpage wiu.edu/coehs/leja/faculty_staff/alexander.php. For more information, contact Alexander at DC-Alexander@wiu.edu or University Relations at (309) 298-1993.