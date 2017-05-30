UK Election - Weak Opposition? Brexit? Will UK Ever Be United Again?: UK Politics Expert Available for Analysis and Comment
Article ID: 675482
Released: 30-May-2017 8:50 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: University of Portsmouth
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
Mike Mannin, Politics Lecturer, University of Portsmouth, Great Britain
Miek is available to discuss:
- tactical voting;
- the UK election and Brexit;
- the problem of potentially weak opposition;
- the consequences of disunity in the UK.
Bio: http://www.port.ac.uk/school-of-social-historical-and-literary-studies/staff/mr-mike-mannin.html
Available in the run-up to the UK general election on June 3rd and 4th, 2017
T: +44 2392842199
Cell: +44 7815838643