UK Election - Weak Opposition? Brexit? Will UK Ever Be United Again?: UK Politics Expert Available for Analysis and Comment

Released: 30-May-2017 8:50 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Portsmouth

    • Mike Mannin, Politics Lecturer, University of Portsmouth, Great Britain

    Miek is available to discuss: 

    - tactical voting;

    - the UK election and Brexit;

    - the problem of potentially weak opposition;

    - the consequences of disunity in the UK. 

    Bio: http://www.port.ac.uk/school-of-social-historical-and-literary-studies/staff/mr-mike-mannin.html

    Available in the run-up to the UK general election on June 3rd and 4th, 2017

    E: mike.mannin@port.ac.uk

    T: +44 2392842199 

    Cell: +44 7815838643

     

