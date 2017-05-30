Newswise — Temple University Hospital has earned the Mission: Lifeline® Silver Receiving Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) the most deadly type of heart attack. STEMI is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart and requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow to the heart muscle as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

In addition to receiving the Mission: Lifeline Silver Receiving award, Temple University Hospital (TUH) has also been recognized as a recipient of Mission: Lifeline’s Silver-Plus award. This award recognizes that the hospital has reached an achievement score of 75 percent or greater for treating STEMI in patients transferred from other facilities within 120 minutes.

TUH qualified for this award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for the quick and appropriate treatment of STEMI. Eligible hospitals must adhere to these measures at a set level for 12 consecutive months to receive this award.

“Temple University Hospital and the Temple Heart and Vascular Institute are dedicated to improving the quality of care for our patients who suffer a heart attack,” said Verdi J. DiSesa, MD, MBA, President & CEO of Temple University Hospital, Senior Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and Chief Operating Officer of Temple University Health System. “This award signifies our commitment to achieving the best outcomes for our patients, following the best, evidence-based practices, specifically, the American Heart Association’s nationally respected clinical guidelines.”

“We commend Temple University Hospital for this achievement award, which reflects a significant institutional commitment to the highest quality of care for their heart attack patients,” aid James G. Jollis, MD, Chasir of the Mission: Lifeline Advisory Working Group. “Achieving this award means the hospital has met specific reporting and achievement measures for the treatment of their patients who suffer heart attacks and we applaud them for their commitment to quality and timely care.”

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 9-1-1 call and continuing through hospital treatment.