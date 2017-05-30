 
Mount Sinai’s Graduate Program in Public Health Hosts Public Health Research Day

    Contact: Marni Goldstein

    Mount Sinai Press Office (347) 839-1407 (cell)

    marni.goldstein@mountsinai.org  

    Mount Sinai’s Graduate Program in Public Health hosts Public Health Research Day

    WHAT:

    Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai’s graduating Master of Public Health (MPH) students will present their thesis, manuscript and capstone work at Public Health Research Day. The day’s events will include a poster session, oral presentations from three Blue Ribbon award recipients, and a keynote address from Kenneth Roth, JD, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, who will be speaking about human rights issues in a public health framework.

    Student Blue Ribbon Award recipients will deliver the following oral presentations:

    • Jordonna Brown - "Physician Views About Breast Density"
    • Wil Lieberman-Cribbin - "Self-Reported and FEMA Flood Exposure Assessment after Hurricane Sandy: Association with Mental Health Outcomes"
    • Chengcheng Tu - "RRApp, a Robust Randomization App, for Junior Clinical Faculty"

    *GREAT VIDEO/PHOTO OPPORTUNITY*

    WHEN & WHERE:

    Thursday, June 1, 2017

    1:00-2:30 pm - Student Poster Presentations, Guggenheim Atrium, 1468 Madison Ave

    3:00-4:00 pm - Student Oral Presentations, Davis Auditorium, 2nd Floor Hess Center, 1470 Madison Ave

    4:00-5:00 pm - Keynote Address, Davis Auditorium, 2nd Floor Hess Center, 1470 Madison Ave

    WHO:

    Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Graduate Program in Public Health faculty and students will be available for media interviews. Keynote speaker Kenneth Roth will also be available for interview.

